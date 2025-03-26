ETV Bharat / bharat

AgustaWestland Case: Delhi HC Seeks ED's Response On Christian Michel's Plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate on a plea seeking modification in bail conditions by alleged middleman Christian Michel James in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland money laundering case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued a notice to the ED on James' plea in which he sought the bail condition of furnishing a surety of Rs 5 lakh to be waived. The court listed the matter for hearing on April 22.

While granting bail to James in the money laundering case, the high court, on March 4, directed him to furnish a personal bond and surety of Rs 5 lakh each besides surrendering his passport before the trial court.

During the hearing, the lawyer appearing for Michel said that the High Court had put a condition of keeping an Indian citizen as a surety while granting bail. He said that Michel is not a citizen of India, and he does not have any relatives here. Also, he does not have any deep relations with India. In such a situation, it is impossible for him to present an Indian as a surety.

The lawyer appearing for Michel also requested a change in the condition of surrendering his passport. He said that Michel's old passport had expired and would take four to eight weeks to get a new one.

James was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the related CBI case on February 18. The high court had granted him relief in the ED case, saying it was an "exceptional situation" where the accused was in custody for over 6.2 years, but the trial had not yet commenced due to an incomplete investigation.