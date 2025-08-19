Agriculture Ministry Takes Key Initiatives To Enhance Farmers' Skills, Improve Productivity

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: A host of skill development programmes are being offered by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare to the farmers and rural youth for improving productivity and sustainability in agriculture and allied sectors.

These programmes, namely training sessions, demonstrations, exposure visits and Kisan Melas, aim at helping in adopting the latest agriculture technologies and efficient practices to improve the livelihood of farmers and contribute to the country's agricultural growth.

The Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) impart training to the farmers, farm women and rural youths on different aspects of agriculture and allied sectors namely crop production, horticulture, soil health and fertility management, livestock production and management, home science and women empowerment, agricultural engineering, plant protection, fishery, production of inputs at site and agroforestry for capacity building.

Major Skill-Development Initiatives For Farmers:

National Skill Development Mission (NSDM)

A major initiative includes a 200-hour skill training programme for rural youths and farmers. This is a programme to bridge the existing skill gaps and equip farmers with skill enhancement aligned with local needs.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has launched NSDM, under which the Department of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare has been operationalising skill training courses of minimum 200 hours duration for rural youth and farmers as per the approved Qualification Packs (QPs) developed by Agriculture Skill Council of India (ASCI) in the areas of agriculture and allied sectors.”

The QPs define the knowledge and skills required for particular activities like organic farming, soil testing and greenhouse operators.

As per the Ministry, modern technologies like drone technology, protected cultivation, micro irrigation, soil and water testing, farm machinery maintenance and post-harvest management techniques are included in the training modules to enhance skills among farmers. Digital platforms and mobile Apps are being used for e-learning and advisory services.

Dharmendra Malik, a farmer, told ETV Bharat, "It is a fact that the government is running skill development programmes for rural youths, women and farmers. The youths receive training to obtain loans, so the government should set up its institutes to provide proper training for getting more benefits."

"The government should increase the duration of the skill development trainings and provide job opportunities to the youths to make the programmes successful," Amarpal, a farmer from Uttar Pradesh, told ETV Bharat.

Skill Training of Rural Youth (STRY)

This is a seven-day programme aimed at promoting self-employment and creating a skilled workforce in agriculture and allied sectors. Along with enhancing skills, this programme helps farmers to adopt efficient farming technologies. Under this, exposure visits, on-farm demonstrations and hands-on training are provided to the farmers.

Chouhan told the Lok Sabha, “The Ministry is implementing STRY to impart short-term training (seven-day duration) to rural youth and farmers in agriculture and allied sectors for upgradation of their knowledge and skills, along with promoting wage/self-employment in rural areas. The component aims at including women farmers in agri-based vocational areas for creating a pool of skilled manpower.”

Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA)

Under the ATMA, which is registered at the district level to improve agricultural technology transfer and extension services in India, training is imparted to farmers to promote decentralised, farmer-friendly extension system across the country to support the state government’s efforts to revitalise the extension system, making available the latest agricultural technologies and efficient agricultural practices, the minister stated.

Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation (SMAM)

This programme promotes the adoption of modern farm machinery, which in turn aims at reducing dependency on manual labour, along with enhancing efficiency. SMAM is implemented through Four Farm Machinery Training & Testing Institutes (FMTTIs) located at Budni (Madhya Pradesh), Hissar (Haryana), Geraldine (Andhra Pradesh) and Biswanath Chariali (Assam).

Skill development training courses on operation, repair, maintenance and management of agricultural equipment as well as energy conservation, are imparted to different categories of beneficiaries, namely farmers, technicians, undergraduate engineers, and entrepreneurs, Chouhan pointed out.

