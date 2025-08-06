Agriculture Ministry Instructs States, UTs To Ensure Quality Of Fertilizers & Seeds

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: The Ministry of Agriculture is taking several steps to curb adulteration of fertilizers and seeds. Following this, it has issued instructions to States and Union Territories to ensure the quality of fertilizers and seeds available as quality inputs to the farmers in adequate quantity at the right place and right time.

The initiative has been taken after several complaints were received regarding adulterated fertilizers supply, which causes direct financial loss to farmers, affects soil health and has a negative impact on the food ecosystem.

Describing the negative impact of adulterated fertilizers and substandard seeds, Dr RS Bana, Senior Scientist, ICAR-IARI, told ETV Bharat, “These adulterated fertilizers and substandard seeds have several effects on farmers as well as consumers. If a farmer uses these types of products, then it directly puts financial loss to him and creates bad soil health conditions.”

“We have noticed that some local level sellers or suppliers make substandard or adulterated fertilizers at their own place by mixing various hazardous materials and some time they put expiry dated fertilizers in a duplicate packing bags with fake expiry date and sell them in a very cheap cost at that condition farmers get trapped in it unknowingly and buy that products which damage eco system of food chain,” Dr Bana said.

Expressing the similar views, Dharmendra Malik, a farmer and farm expert, told ETV Bharat, “It is noticed that some people who have obtained licences to produce biostimulation but they make substandard fertilizers and sometime some people print fake company bags and put substandard materials in it and sell it to farmers which causes loss to farmers and farming system. Recently, these types of cases were detected.”

“Ministry of Agriculture has issued instructions to states to launch a campaign to ensure the quality of fertilizers. The objective of the campaign is to ensure available quality inputs to the farmers in adequate quantity. The government supplies adequate quantities of fertilizers to the States/UTs based on the assessment conducted by the ministry,” Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ramnath Thakur, informed Lok Sabha.

“The government is regularly monitoring the enforcement action taken by State governments for fertilizer. During the period April to July 2025, numerous raids have been conducted across the country and 170 FIRs registered against defaulters,” Thakur added.

Around 5,302 show cause notices have been issued, and 2172 licenses have either been cancelled or suspended during the last four months on these issues, as per Lok Sabha Data.

During the last three years, (2022-23 to 2024-25), 5,27,814 fertiliser samples were tested. Out of these, 28,303 samples were found to be non-standard. Similarly, during the last three years, 5,97,859 seed samples were tested. Out of these, 43,001 seed samples were found sub-standard. In case of pesticides, 2,21,253 samples were tested, and 5,723 samples were reported misbranded, as per LS data.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Senior Officials, this past month, held a meeting and discussed over sale of biostimulants and necessary guidelines. At that time, they decided that permission for biostimulation products would only be granted if they passed scientific testing and were in the interest of farmers.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Sanjeev Kumar Premi, a farmer of Uttar Pradesh, said, “Adulterated fertilizers cause heavy loss to farmers both monetarily and mentally, as he does not get the result as per his expectation, which breaks him down emotionally. The farmers buy fertilizers, Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) and NP (Nitrogen and Phosphorus) for better produce, but some sellers give them duplicate products which don’t help to grow farm produce.”

