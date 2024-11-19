ETV Bharat / bharat

Soil Degradation On 30 Pc Of India's Land Poses Threat To Agriculture: Agri Minister

Approximately 30% of India's land suffers degradation from excessive fertiliser use, resource exploitation, and improper soil management, as stated by Agriculture Minister Chouhan.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday expressed concern over soil degradation affecting 30 per cent of India's land and stressed the need for urgent measures to maintain soil quality for sustainable farming.

Addressing a global conference on soil through video conferencing, Chouhan said improving soil health is crucial for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to zero hunger, climate action and life on land.

"We are producing more than 330 million tonnes of foodgrains annually and exporting worth USD 50 billion. This success however comes with concerns, especially regarding soil health," the minister said.

According to Chouhan, about 30 per cent of India's land is experiencing degradation due to rising fertiliser consumption, imbalanced use of fertilisers, exploitation of natural resources and wrong soil management practices.

The minister highlighted various government initiatives, including the distribution of more than 220 million soil health cards to farmers and the promotion of microirrigation, and organic and natural farming methods.

However, he emphasised that more focused efforts are needed, particularly given rising temperatures, erratic rainfall patterns and climate change challenges. A new programme on modern agriculture will soon be launched to bridge the gap between scientists and farmers, Chouhan added.

Speaking at the event, Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand questioned the limited adoption of conservation agriculture and zero tillage methods in India and South Asia, despite their successful implementation in South American countries like Brazil and Argentina.

While some NGOs and private companies are promoting regenerative agriculture and natural farming, these initiatives remain limited in scope, Chand told the conference, calling on the Indian Soil Scientists Society (ISSS) to spearhead larger-scale solutions.

The conference was attended by ICAR Director General Himanshu Pathak, Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Authority Chairperson Trilochan Mohapatra, and ISSS President H Pathak.

