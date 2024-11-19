ETV Bharat / bharat

Soil Degradation On 30 Pc Of India's Land Poses Threat To Agriculture: Agri Minister

New Delhi: Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday expressed concern over soil degradation affecting 30 per cent of India's land and stressed the need for urgent measures to maintain soil quality for sustainable farming.

Addressing a global conference on soil through video conferencing, Chouhan said improving soil health is crucial for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to zero hunger, climate action and life on land.

"We are producing more than 330 million tonnes of foodgrains annually and exporting worth USD 50 billion. This success however comes with concerns, especially regarding soil health," the minister said.

According to Chouhan, about 30 per cent of India's land is experiencing degradation due to rising fertiliser consumption, imbalanced use of fertilisers, exploitation of natural resources and wrong soil management practices.

The minister highlighted various government initiatives, including the distribution of more than 220 million soil health cards to farmers and the promotion of microirrigation, and organic and natural farming methods.