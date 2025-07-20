ETV Bharat / bharat

Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate Caught Playing Rummy In Maharashtra Assembly

Rohit Pawar criticised Agriculture Minister Kokate, saying it’s time to play rummy with him as no work is being done despite farmer suicides.

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate was caught playing rummy on his mobile phone in the Assembly. (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 20, 2025 at 6:25 PM IST

Updated : July 20, 2025 at 6:59 PM IST

Mumbai: Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate, known for his controversial statements, has landed in fresh trouble after being caught playing rummy on his mobile phone inside the Assembly Hall. The video, shared on social media by MLA Rohit Pawar, a leader from the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has triggered a political storm.

Rohit Pawar criticised Kokate sharply, saying, "It seems to be time to play rummy with the Agriculture Minister since there is no work to do, even when farmers are dying by suicide in the state."

Rohit further alleged that the ruling Nationalist Congress Party faction cannot take any decision without the BJP’s approval, resulting in key agricultural issues being ignored. "While farmers are demanding reforms in crop insurance and loan waivers, ministers are busy playing rummy. Will they ever visit the farms of poor farmers?" Pawar questioned, adding, “Kabhi garib kisan ki kheti par bhi aao na Maharaj.”

BJP Distances Itself, Calls for Ethics Committee Action

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar reacted to the controversy, urging the Ethical Committee to take note.
“Incidents like playing rummy in the House are unacceptable. The Ethics Committee should look into this matter,” he said.

Jitendra Awhad also criticised the conduct, saying, “Those who play rummy while important Assembly work is underway are being rewarded, not reprimanded.”

Sanjay Raut: Kokate's Ministerial Post Will Go

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has said that Kokate might lose his ministerial post soon.

“Amit Shah has instructed the Chief Minister to remove six to seven ministers from the cabinet. Manikrao Kokate’s name is among them,” Raut said. His statement has intensified political discussions in Maharashtra.

