Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate Caught Playing Rummy In Maharashtra Assembly

Mumbai: Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate, known for his controversial statements, has landed in fresh trouble after being caught playing rummy on his mobile phone inside the Assembly Hall. The video, shared on social media by MLA Rohit Pawar, a leader from the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has triggered a political storm.

Rohit Pawar criticised Kokate sharply, saying, "It seems to be time to play rummy with the Agriculture Minister since there is no work to do, even when farmers are dying by suicide in the state."

Rohit further alleged that the ruling Nationalist Congress Party faction cannot take any decision without the BJP’s approval, resulting in key agricultural issues being ignored. "While farmers are demanding reforms in crop insurance and loan waivers, ministers are busy playing rummy. Will they ever visit the farms of poor farmers?" Pawar questioned, adding, “Kabhi garib kisan ki kheti par bhi aao na Maharaj.”

BJP Distances Itself, Calls for Ethics Committee Action

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar reacted to the controversy, urging the Ethical Committee to take note.

“Incidents like playing rummy in the House are unacceptable. The Ethics Committee should look into this matter,” he said.