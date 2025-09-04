Agriculture Experts Emphasis To Strengthen Ground Level Staff To Address Farmers’ Issues

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Although the government is going to introduce a dedicated portal for farmers’ complaints, suggestions and other assistance, the agriculture experts said there is a need to strengthen ground-level staff to address the farmers’ issues and provide them instant relief at every level.

Discussing the issue, Pooja Sharma, an expert and associated with farm activities, told ETV Bharat, “It is a fact that not every farmer is friendly with digital platforms and apps so they always remain deprived of getting their benefits. Seeing this situation, we have formed “Kisan Club” which works as a farmers group and holds monthly meetings of farmers to disseminate the beneficial scheme’s information, discuss their grievances and try to resolve them, and exchange better ideas there to get more and more benefits to upgrade our knowledge.”

“The Block and district-level agriculture department officials should attend these farmers’ meetings so that farmers can interact with them directly and get instant solutions. If any issue does not come under preview, then they directly refer to higher-ups for further course of action,” Sharma added.

Expressing similar views, Dharmendra Malik, an agriculture expert and farmer, told ETV Bharat, “The government should strengthen block and district-level agriculture offices and provide them with every possible infrastructure to deal with farmers’ issues and provide better solutions in the first step.”

“Currently, farmers have to either pay Rs 20 at Jan Suvidha Kendra to submit his/her online complaint or submit a handwritten complaint at block level offices. If the government provides all modern infrastructure at ground-level agriculture offices, then people would get relief there,” he pointed out.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan this week held a high-level meeting with senior officials and instructed them to create a single dedicated portal for farmers’ complaints, suggestions, and other assistance instead of multiple portals as at present, there are multiple platforms to the purpose which often create confusion to resolve the issue and farmers have to make round and round to get solution.

The ministry will also regularly review the issues received from farmers on a single window portal to provide quick redressal, the minister informed.

Maan Singh Yadav, a farmer leader and Chairman Kisan Club, told ETV Bharat, “The government should facilitate Help Desks at block and district level agriculture departments to help the farmers at every step, and a dedicated telephonic complaint register line should be initiated for farmers who are not able to read and write their complaints.”

“Currently, there are so many Jan Suvidha Kendras, but they charge us to fill out online complaints, which is not good for us. I want to request the government to provide such facilities at government offices free of cost for farmers. The farmers who are not able to read and write face such issues several times. In fact, they don’t receive proper benefits of government schemes due to a lack of awareness, so the authorities try to make farmers aware of all beneficial steps,” Amarpal, a farmer of Uttar Pradesh, told ETV Bharat.

Union Minister Chouhan, in a meeting on Monday, emphasised that there should be no delay in resolving issues of farmers and all officials should work with complete transparency, credibility, and sensitivity in the interests of farmers.