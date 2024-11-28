ETV Bharat / bharat

Agri-Voltaic Farming Becomes Popular Among Farmers

New Delhi: Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) scientists said farmers are gradually showing their interest in the Agri Voltaic farming system, especially in dryland areas where farmers get more cloud-free days in a year to harness solar energy.

Explaining the agri-voltaic farming and its benefits, Dr Priyabrata Santra, Principal Scientist and Head of Division in ICAR-Central Arid Zone Research Institute, Jodhpur told ETV Bharat, “Agrivoltaic farming system is becoming popular among farmers, especially in dryland areas in the states like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat and some others where farmers are getting double benefits as crop production and electricity generation from a single land unit.”

Highlighting the system, Santra said, “This system helps farmers to earn a regular amount from the land for their survival especially during low rain and drought situation as 100 kw agri-voltaic plant installed on one-acre land approximately generate an average of 400 kwh unit of electricity per day which is directly connected to supply to the electricity grid and earn income from this.”

The scientist informed that the farmers are earning from Rs 7-8 lakh yearly by installing these panels on their farmland which is separate from farm produce income. Installing solar panels and undertaking farming at the same land serve two purposes - electricity generation and crop cultivation which double the income of the farmers.

A farmer of Rajasthan Chanda Ram who has installed solar panels at his farm land told ETV Bharat, "I have installed an agri-voltaic system on six acres of land where 7000 kw are generated every day. It is a good system from where I am earning double income, one from vegetable cultivation and second from power generation.”

Santra said, "These solar panels are installed at a certain distance from both panels because farmers can cultivate crops at that space. The solar panel system has more potential to harness solar energy in dry land where more cloud-free energy is often recorded.”