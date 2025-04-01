Agra Youth Kills Wife; Spends Three Days With Corpse

Agra: A youth brutally killed his wife by slitting her throat and wrists and lived with the corpse for three days in the Tajnagri area of Sundar Para under the Nai Ki Mandi Police Station area of Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

When the phone of the deceased was found switched off by her elder sister, Geeta, the latter reached Parvati's house and discovered the incident. On her information, police sent the body for autopsy. A case has been registered against Shakti, and efforts to nab him are underway.

The accused, Shakti, got hitched to Parvati alias Shivani about three years ago following a love affair. A resident of Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, Parvati started living with her elder sister Geeta in Loha Mandi Rajnagar after the death of her parents. During this time, she met Shakti, and both fell in love which culminated in their marriage.

"Parvati's phone was switched off for the last three days. After which I called Shakti, but he did not let me talk to Parvati. I got suspicious about this, and on Monday night, I reached their house with my husband. There, I saw her body on the bed with slit throat. Her wrists also had cut marks. Hearing me screaming, neighbors gathered at the spot, followed by police," Geeta said.

"After being informed about the murder by the elder sister of the deceased, a team from the Nai Ki Mandi Police Station reached the spot. The accused is on the run, and a search operation has been initiated for him. The couple had a love marriage three years ago. It is suspected that the body is three days old, and the husband was looking to dispose of it. But he did not get a chance for it. The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. The body has been sent for post-mortem," ACP Kotwali Sheshmani Upadhyay said.