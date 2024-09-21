Agra-Varanasi Vande Bharat Train To Start Regular Operations From Monday; Check Route, Schedule And Fares

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): In a pleasing development for regular train passengers traveling between Agra and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, the travel time between the two cities is set to be drastically reduced from Monday as the Railway Board issued the notification for the regular operation of the semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express train.

In the notification issued on Friday, the Railway Board also announced the station-wise fare for the Vande Bharat train. The semi-high speed train which was virtually flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 16, will cover the long journey of 551 km from Agra to Varanasi in 7 hours drastically reducing the travel time between the two cities. This is the fourth Vande Bharat to operate in Agra and 10th Vande Bharat train of UP overall.

Agra-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express Train (ETV Bharat)

Agra-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express Train Fares

Agra Railway Division PRO Prashasti Srivastava said that the Railway Board released the fare of Agra-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express on Friday night. The fare of chair car from Agra to Varanasi will be Rs 1570 while that of executive class will be Rs 2850, he said. The Vande Bharat Express has eight coaches out of which seven are chair car coaches and one is an executive coach. Vande Bharat Express will have a total of 602 seats.

Taj Mahal, Agra (ETV Bharat)

Route And Schedule

The Agra-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week other than Fridays and will start from Agra and stop at Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur and Prayagraj before reaching Varanasi. PRO Prashasti Srivastava said that on September 23, train number 20175 Vande Bharat Express will depart from Varanasi station on Monday afternoon at 3:20 pm. It will reach Agra Cantt station at around 10:20 pm after stopping at Prayagraj, Kanpur, Etawah, Tundla stations. On the return route, Train number 20176 Vande Bharat Express will depart from Agra Cantt station for Varanasi at 6 am on Monday. It will reach Varanasi station at around 1 pm after stopping for five minutes each at Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur, Prayagraj stations, added the PRO.