Agra: Two Awarded Life In Sanjali Murder Case

Agra: The Additional District Judge Court on Tuesday sentenced the two accused in the Sanjali murder case to life imprisonment along with the imposition of a Rs 5.23 lakh fine. The verdict came after six years of hearings. Yogesh, the prime accused of burning his cousin alive, had already died by suicide.

"The murderers should have been hanged. We had faith in the judiciary for getting the death penalty, but it was belied today. We want the accused to die in agony the same way our daughter breathed her last on my lap. We are the ones who earn by working hard. We will move the High Court to ensure the death penalty for the accused," Anita, the mother victim, said.

Additional District Government Advocate (Criminal), Satya Prakash Dhakad, said in the entire case, the police made more than 100 witnesses including the victim's parents and brother. The bike used in the incident, CCTV footage of the petrol pump, Yogesh's letters to Sanjali along with other digital evidence were presented in the court. On Tuesday, the court of ADJ Nitin Kumar Thakur held Akash and Vijay guilty and sentenced both of them to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5.23 lakh.

On December 18, 2018, 15-year-old Sanjali of Lalau village under the Malpura Police jurisdiction was stopped by some bike-borne persons on her way home from school. They hurled some inflammable substance at her which badly burnt some of her body parts. Sanjali was admitted to the emergency section of the SN Medical College and was later shifted to the Safderjung Hospital in Delhi where she succumbed to her injuries on December 19.

Her death led to a political uproar and her uncle, Yogesh, died by suicide, while Akash and Vijay were sent behind bars.

Cracking the sensational case, the Malpura Police held Yogesh to be the prime accused as he was in a one-sided love with the victim. Police further said Yogesh and Sanjali used to be close friends, and when she suddenly stopped talking to him, Yogesh got furious and hatched a conspiracy with Akash and Vijay to burn Sanjali alive. As per the plan, the trio was waiting by the Malpura canal for Sanjali to return from school. When Sanjali approached them on a bicycle, they stopped her and poured petrol on her before setting her afire. Akash and Vijay fled the spot while Yogesh stayed back.

Dhakad said in her dying statement Sanjali named the accused to the magistrate. Realising his exposure to the murder, Yogesh ended his life. The other two were out on bail after a few months.