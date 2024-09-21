ASI Dispels Akhilesh Yadav's Fears On Maintenance Of Taj Mahal Complex

Agra(Uttar Pradesh): The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has retorted to the allegations of poor maintenance of the Taj Mahal complex by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and dispelled all fears raised by him.

Yadav raised questions on the working style of BJP and ASI by posting eight pointers including the video of water leakage in the Mughal-era edifice. In reply, ASI tagged Akhilesh Yadav on X denied any serious structural problem in the mausoleum and requested Yadav for a personal visit.

On September 19, Yadav posted on X about the condition of the Taj Mahal where water was sipping in followed by a heavy rain triggered by Typhon Yagi. He accused the BJP government of completely failing in the maintenance of the Taj Mahal, a wonder that attracts tourists from all over the world. The government should be a living example, not just a monument. He expressed the fear of the urn on the main dome developing rust due to which water started dripping in and the growth of plants in the main building that may lead to cracks on the marble stone. He also said the Taj complex became a den of monkeys.

In its reply, the ASI said the information about rusting on the main dome of the Taj Mahal is wrong. Due to heavy rainfall, some drops of water have seeped. There is no serious structural problem in the main edifice and the plants whose video went viral were not on the main dome but on the outer wall.. Such unwanted plants keep growing during monsoon and are cleared regularly.

It further said there has been no complaint of monkey menace from any tourist in the last year. The logging of the rainwater in the complex is temporary and will subside once absorbed by wells to replenish the pits. This is a water conservation method, not a problem. No one needs to be confused by some misleading and negative news. Whatever amount is spent on the maintenance of the Taj Mahal is audited regularly. No doubt has been raised in the audits.

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi also slammed the ASI in an X post of September 12 where he said the agency earns crores of rupees from the Taj Mahal but treats one of the biggest symbols of Indian culture like this. The funny thing is that it argues the Waqf monuments should be handed over to it for maintenance. This is like failing in the 10th standard and applying for a PhD.

"Archaeological Survey of India earns hundreds of crore from Taj Mahal but this is how it treats one of the biggest symbols of Indian culture. Funnily, the same ASI argues that Waqf monuments should be taken by over by it so that it can maintain them. This is like failing a 10th class exam and applying for a PhD!," he posted on X.