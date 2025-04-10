Agra Scam: Three Arrested For Defrauding Funds Meant For Women In Childbirth

Agra: The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested three persons for alleged involvement in a scam linked to government-run welfare schemes like the Janani Suraksha Yojana and the Women’s Sterilisation Incentive Programme here.
The accused have been identified as Gaurav Thapa, block program manager; Neeraj Awasthi, block accounts manager; and Ashok, a resident of the village Nagla Kadam. The fourth accused, Gautam Singh, who is a data entry operator, is absconding.
The National Health Mission (NHM) provides women in rural areas Rs 1,400 and those in urban areas Rs 1,000 for childbirth. Similarly, for female sterilisation procedures, Rs 2,000 is provided. The financial assistance is directly deposited into the beneficiary’s bank account.
However, a financial audit of the Fatehabad Community Health Centre in Agra revealed that a woman had allegedly delivered 25 times and undergone five sterilisations in 30 months, receiving Rs 45,000 in government incentives, which points towards a scam.
Modus Operandi
Police said that the accused allegedly opened bank accounts in the names of women from self-help groups, registered their phone numbers, and transferred the amount received as incentives to their own accounts via UPI.
“After gathering a good amount, they then withdrew the money, distributing it among themselves. This was revealed by the accused during interrogation as they confessed to their roles in the scam,” said an official.
Action Taken
After the shocking revelations, Agra Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Arun Srivastava formed an internal committee to probe the matter. The team is led by the additional CMO, Dr Jitendra Lavania, and it will assist the police in their investigation and ensure speedy justice.
“The police are searching for the absconding data entry operator and investigating the possible involvement of other department employees. Those found involved in the scam will be terminated,” said Dr Srivastava.
Additionally, the probe has been expanded to all 18 Community Health Centres (CHCs) in the district, with records summoned from all centres. “So far, no irregularities have been found in five CHCs, while the records of the rest are being scrutinised,” he said.
Suspicious payments found in audit report
|Name of the health center
|Maternity Safety Scheme
|Sterilization plan
|CHC Fatehabad
|Rs 11.59 lakh
|Rs 8.06 lakh
|Lady Loyal Women's Hospital
|Rs 4.56 lakh
|Rs 99,000
|CHC Pinahat
|Rs 1.88 lakh
|Rs 86,000
|CHC Shamshabad
|Rs 1.88 lakh
|Rs 28,0000
|CHC Barauli Ahir
|Rs 1.76 lakh
|Rs 26,000
|CHC Fatehpur Sikri
|Rs 1.05 lakh
|Rs 37,000
|CHC Khandauli
|Rs 60,000
|Rs 12,000
|CHC Akola
|Rs 47,000
|Rs 13,000
|CHC Kheragarh
|Rs 13,000
|Rs 12,000
|CHC Saiya
|Rs 54,000
|Rs 6,000
|CHC Bichpuri
|Rs 55,000
|Rs 4,000
|CHC Jagner
|Rs 50,000
|Rs 2,000
|CHC Jaitpur Kala
|Rs 11,000
|Rs 4,000
|CHC Achnera
|Rs 7,000
|Rs 6,000
|CHC Etmadpur
|Rs 38,000
|00
|CHC Anwal Kheda
|Rs 57,000
|00
|SN Medical College
|Rs 54,000
|00
|CHC Bah
|Rs 30,000
|00
