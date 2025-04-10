ETV Bharat / bharat

Agra Scam: Three Arrested For Defrauding Funds Meant For Women In Childbirth

On the instructions of Agra CMO, a case was registered in the Fatehabad Police Station regarding the fraud committed in Janani Suraksha and Sterilization Scheme.

Agra Scam: Three Arrested For Defrauding Funds Meant For Women In Childbirth
Agra Scam: Three Arrested For Defrauding Funds Meant For Women In Childbirth
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 10, 2025 at 2:37 PM IST

Agra: The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested three persons for alleged involvement in a scam linked to government-run welfare schemes like the Janani Suraksha Yojana and the Women’s Sterilisation Incentive Programme here.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav Thapa, block program manager; Neeraj Awasthi, block accounts manager; and Ashok, a resident of the village Nagla Kadam. The fourth accused, Gautam Singh, who is a data entry operator, is absconding.

The National Health Mission (NHM) provides women in rural areas Rs 1,400 and those in urban areas Rs 1,000 for childbirth. Similarly, for female sterilisation procedures, Rs 2,000 is provided. The financial assistance is directly deposited into the beneficiary’s bank account.

However, a financial audit of the Fatehabad Community Health Centre in Agra revealed that a woman had allegedly delivered 25 times and undergone five sterilisations in 30 months, receiving Rs 45,000 in government incentives, which points towards a scam.

Modus Operandi
Police said that the accused allegedly opened bank accounts in the names of women from self-help groups, registered their phone numbers, and transferred the amount received as incentives to their own accounts via UPI.

“After gathering a good amount, they then withdrew the money, distributing it among themselves. This was revealed by the accused during interrogation as they confessed to their roles in the scam,” said an official.

Action Taken

After the shocking revelations, Agra Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Arun Srivastava formed an internal committee to probe the matter. The team is led by the additional CMO, Dr Jitendra Lavania, and it will assist the police in their investigation and ensure speedy justice.

“The police are searching for the absconding data entry operator and investigating the possible involvement of other department employees. Those found involved in the scam will be terminated,” said Dr Srivastava.

Additionally, the probe has been expanded to all 18 Community Health Centres (CHCs) in the district, with records summoned from all centres. “So far, no irregularities have been found in five CHCs, while the records of the rest are being scrutinised,” he said.

Suspicious payments found in audit report

Name of the health centerMaternity Safety SchemeSterilization plan
CHC FatehabadRs 11.59 lakhRs 8.06 lakh
Lady Loyal Women's HospitalRs 4.56 lakhRs 99,000
CHC PinahatRs 1.88 lakhRs 86,000
CHC ShamshabadRs 1.88 lakhRs 28,0000
CHC Barauli AhirRs 1.76 lakhRs 26,000
CHC Fatehpur SikriRs 1.05 lakhRs 37,000
CHC KhandauliRs 60,000Rs 12,000
CHC AkolaRs 47,000Rs 13,000
CHC KheragarhRs 13,000Rs 12,000
CHC SaiyaRs 54,000Rs 6,000
CHC BichpuriRs 55,000Rs 4,000
CHC JagnerRs 50,000Rs 2,000
CHC Jaitpur KalaRs 11,000Rs 4,000
CHC AchneraRs 7,000Rs 6,000
CHC EtmadpurRs 38,00000
CHC Anwal KhedaRs 57,00000
SN Medical CollegeRs 54,00000
CHC BahRs 30,00000

