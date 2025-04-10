ETV Bharat / bharat

Agra Scam: Three Arrested For Defrauding Funds Meant For Women In Childbirth

Agra: The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested three persons for alleged involvement in a scam linked to government-run welfare schemes like the Janani Suraksha Yojana and the Women’s Sterilisation Incentive Programme here.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav Thapa, block program manager; Neeraj Awasthi, block accounts manager; and Ashok, a resident of the village Nagla Kadam. The fourth accused, Gautam Singh, who is a data entry operator, is absconding.

The National Health Mission (NHM) provides women in rural areas Rs 1,400 and those in urban areas Rs 1,000 for childbirth. Similarly, for female sterilisation procedures, Rs 2,000 is provided. The financial assistance is directly deposited into the beneficiary’s bank account.

However, a financial audit of the Fatehabad Community Health Centre in Agra revealed that a woman had allegedly delivered 25 times and undergone five sterilisations in 30 months, receiving Rs 45,000 in government incentives, which points towards a scam.

Modus Operandi

Police said that the accused allegedly opened bank accounts in the names of women from self-help groups, registered their phone numbers, and transferred the amount received as incentives to their own accounts via UPI.

“After gathering a good amount, they then withdrew the money, distributing it among themselves. This was revealed by the accused during interrogation as they confessed to their roles in the scam,” said an official.