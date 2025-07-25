ETV Bharat / bharat

Agra Police Traces 12 Cases Of Religious Conversions After The Arrest Of Key Operatives

Agra: Agra Police has busted a religious conversion gang and arrested 14 members including the alleged mastermind - Abdul Rehman aka Mahendra Pal.

Abdul Rehman and the arrested accused are charged with operating an illegal religious conversion gang and the gang members have come up with startling revelations during interrogation, the police claimed.

Bail applications have been submitted in the court on behalf of 10 accused including Abdul Rehman, the mastermind of the conversion gang. The CJM court has sought a report from the investigating officer of the case and fixed July 29 as the date for hearing in this case.

In a case of a religious conversion in Haryana recently created a stir. On July 3, the marriage of a 25-year-old Muslim man and a 24-year-old Hindu woman from Mehrana village in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district was taken up by the Khap panchayat.

The Mehrana khap panchayat has ruled that the marriage has to be annulled at the earliest possible.

Close on heels of the Haryana case comes the Agra operation against religious conversions.

The mastermind Abdul Rehman's mobile is also said to contain crucial information regarding the operations of the gang. Abur Rehman aka Rupendra Baghel and Abbu Talib – two members of the conversion syndicate had converted two girls from Uttarakhand.

The police have traced both the girls and they were being brought from Dehradun to Agra. One of the girls is from Bareilly, who was studying in Dehradun. Preparations are being made to make both the girls witnesses against the accused as in the Haryana conversion case in early July.

On July 19, the police exposed the conversion gang and raided 7 states and arrested the accused SB Krishna alias Ayesha, Rit Vanik alias Mohammad Ibrahim, Osama Khan, Hasan Ali, Junaid Qureshi, Abu Talib, Rehman Qureshi, Abdul Rehman, Mohammad Ali, Manoj Kanaujia alias Mustafa.

Police officials said Abur Rehman alias Rupendra Baghel was a resident of Dehradun and Abu Talib was from Muzaffarnagar. The police raided places in Dehradun and Rishikesh to arrest the conversion gang members. Abur Rehman is originally a resident of Mainpuri. He was reported to have confessed to having done two Nikahs. (Nikha is an Arabic word, meaning marriage). He was about to perform the third Nikah of a girl he got converted by Abdul Rehman.

Agra Police Commissioner speaks :

Agra Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar said that after questioning Abu Rehman and Abu Talib, police could track down the kingpin Abdul Rehman.

The police will try to find out from the girls how they were trapped by the conversion gang.

The Police Commissioner said that girls from as many as seven states have fallen prey to the gang. Abdul Rehman and his network reportedly confessed to the police during interrogation that they have converted 12 girls in the past couple of months. The police are trying to contact those girls and their families, said the Commissioner. The girls who converted were from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Delhi and Bareilly in UP, Aligarh, Rae Bareli and Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh.