Agra: Indian Air Force Plane Crashes In Uttar Pradesh, Pilot Ejects Safely

Smoke billows after an IAF plane crashed and caught fire, near Agra, Monday, Nov. 4 (PTI)
Agra: A MiG-29 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in a field near Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Monday during a routine training sortie after it encountered a "system malfunction", officials said. Both people on board, including the pilot, managed to escape by jumping from the plane in time, they said. They landed about two kilometres away from the crash site.

A Court of Inquiry will be ordered, they said. Visuals on social media showed the fighter jet engulfed in flames. The plane fell in empty fields near Soniga village of Kagaraul. A large number of curious onlookers gathered near the crash site in the field.

"A MiG-29 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Agra during a routine training sortie today, after encountering a system malfunction. The pilot manoeuvered the aircraft to ensure no damage to life or property on ground, before ejecting safely. An enquiry has been ordered by the IAF, to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF posted on X.

A MiG-29 fighter aircraft of the IAF had crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer on September 2 due to a “critical” technical snag. The pilot ejected safely and no loss of life was reported.

