Uttar Pradesh: Agra Woman Raped Inside Car In Lucknow On Pretext Of Job

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): A woman was raped after being lured into a fake job promise in Agra. Police have launched an investigation into the matter after registering a formal complaint.

The woman told the police that she had come across a job advertisement on Facebook. When she called the number given there, she was told that if she did not have any degree certificates the agency would help her. A young man, named Rakesh, informed her that he would provide her the necessary documents for Rs.30,000 even if she had not enrolled for any formal course and appeared in examinations.

Later Rakesh told her that a person called Srinivas would help with the certificates. When she asked to reduce the amount a deal was fixed for Rs 15,000 which she paid to Rakesh through UPI.

In the complaint, she said after transferring the amount, Rakesh sent her the certificates on WhatsApp and asked her to come to Lucknow to collect the original copy. When she reached Lucknow on May 10, Rakesh and Srinivas came in a car and asked her to get into it as she would be taken to the office where the original certificate was kept.

Suddenly Rakesh stopped the car midway and got down, leaving her with Srinivas who started obscene acts. When she protested, Srinivas raped her and Rakesh made a video of it. Later the accused duo fled with the car, leaving her in a deserted place.

She somehow managed to reach Agra, where she approached the police to file a complaint. As the place of occurrence was Lucknow, Agra police asked her to rope in the Lucknow police for immediate action. Finally, she was able to register the complaint at Para Police Station in Lucknow.