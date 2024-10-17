Day After IAF Flight Lieutenant's Suicide In Agra, His Wife And Army Captain Ends Life In Delhi

New Delhi: An Indian Army Captain whose husband and Indian Air Force Flight Lieutenant died by suicide in Agra, allegedly ended her life a day later in New Delhi.

Flight Lieutenant Deendayal Deep had died by suicide on the night of October 14 on the premises of Agra Air Force Station. His wife Captain Renu Tanwar allegedly ended her life in the national capital the next day on Tuesday night.

Renu was an MNS (Military Nursing Service) Captain in Agra. She had gone to Delhi AIIMS with her brother to get her mother treated. There she was staying at the Army's Garuda Sarath Officers Guest House in Delhi Cantonment area.

Her body was found on Wednesday morning. A suicide note was also found nearby where she had stated that she should be cremated along with her husband.

Renu's body was brought to Agra late on Wednesday evening. The bodies of the flight lieutenant and his wife are kept at the Air Force compound in Agra. The family members will take the dead bodies to Morara, the native village of Nalanda Bihar Sharif in Bihar, later today.

Went to sleep after eating food, body found in the morning

32-year-old Flight Lieutenant Deendayal Deep, posted at Agra Air Force Station, had married Captain Renu Tanwar of Rajasthan in December 2022. The couple lived at their residence on the Air Force campus.

Deep allegedly died by suicide late Monday night. ACP Lohamandi in Agra Mayank Tiwari said that the flight lieutenant had gone to sleep at his residence after having dinner on Monday night. On Tuesday morning, the staff knocked on the door. When there was no response, the staff alerted the authorities following which the door was broken and Deep's dead body was found. No suicide note was found at the scene.

ACP Lohamandi said Deep's wife had gone to Delhi on 14 October. After the suicide of her husband, the Shahganj police station tried to contact the captain but the call was not received.

Later DCP South-West Delhi Surendra Kumar Choudhary spoke to ACP Lohamandi informing him about Captain Renu Tanwar's death. Constable Dinesh Kumar posted at Officers' Mess located at 25 Polo Road, Delhi Cantonment informed the authorities about the incident. After this, the police reached on PCR call. The latch of the room of the guest house was closed from inside. After breaking the door, Captain Tanwar's body was found inside. The police informed her father Govardhan, a resident of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan.

According to the DCP, the FSL team along with local police was called for investigation after the incident was reported.

'Cremate us after placing my hand on my husband's hand'

ACP Tiwari said that during the interrogation of the family and Air Force officers, it came to light that Captain Tanwar along with his brother Sumit had gone to Delhi AIIMS for the treatment of his mother Kaushalya. On Tuesday night, she had come to Delhi Cantonment. While her brother and mother were in AIIMS, Renu was utterly sad and shocked after hearing about her husband's alleged suicide.

Delhi Police found a suicide note in the room. In it, Tanwar wrote that her last rites should be performed with her husband. "May my hand be placed on my husband's hand," she had written in the note. Indian Air Force authorities along with police are investigating the reason for the couple's alleged suicide.

*Suicide is not a solution:*

If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 044 24640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).