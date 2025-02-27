Agra Court Summons Kangana Over Remarks On Farmers, Mahatma Gandhi

Agra: An MP-MLA Court in Agra on Thursday summoned the BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut once again over her remarks on the protesting farmers and allegedly using objectionable language against the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

Agra's plaintiff senior Congress leader and advocate Ramashankar Sharma had filed a case against the Mandi MP in the Special Judge MP-MLA Court here on September 11, 2024, under the sections of treason and national insult.

Sharma alleged that during an interview session on August 26, 2024, Kangana termed the farmers agitating against the central government as murderers. According to him, objectionable language was also used about Mahatma Gandhi.

Senior Advocate Sharma, President of Rajiv Gandhi Bar Association in Agra, had sent a complaint to the Agra Police Commissioner and New Agra Police Station in-charge on August 31, 2024.

Advocate Sharma said, "I am deeply hurt by the controversial statement of BJP MP Kangana. I am from a farming family. I worked in the fields with my father. I was associated with agriculture for about 30 years before becoming a lawyer. I have full respect and reverence for the country, farmers and the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi."

"No one is allowed to make indecent comments against the farmers of the country and insult the non-violence principle of Mahatma Gandhi. Kangana made indecent comments about lakhs of farmers in the country. Which is not tolerable," he added.

"This is a serious crime like treason and insult to the nation. In this case, I am demanding to register a case of treason and insult to the nation against Kangana," Sharma further added.

Senior advocate Durgvijay Singh Bhaiya said that the notices issued earlier by MP-MLA Court Judge Anuj Kumar Singh were served on the MP's addresses in Delhi and Kullu Manali. The actress has neither appeared in the court hearing on any till now nor has any advocate appeared in the court on her behalf, he added.

On September 25, making an apology for the remark, Kangana posted a video on her 'X' platform and said that she would take back her words. She also said that if anyone is disappointed with her words, then she will regret it.

It was seen in the video clip that Kangana was saying, "I am not only an actress but also a BJP MP. I am sorry to whoever has been hurt by my statement."