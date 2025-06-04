Agra Court Awards Life To Trio Brothers In Rajamandi Market Chairman Murder Case

Agra: Three brothers have been awarded life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 18.5 lakh by the Additional Sessions Court on Wednesday in the Hemdas Jaiswani, the chairman of Rajamandi Market, murder case. Judge Pushkar Upadhyay had convicted the trio on Saturday and acquitted two — Suraj and Monu Verma— due to a lack of evidence.

Jaiswani was shot dead in Govind Nagar of Shahganj in 2014 due to opposing the illegal occupation of the Phad Bazaar. A case was registered in the Loha Mandi Police Station against Pranjal, Praveen and Chetan by Sushil, the victim's son. It was alleged in the complaint that the Jaiswani family was fighting a legal battle with the accused for many years. Apart from this, the accused had a grudge against Sushil for opposing the illegal occupation of the Phad Bazaar. In 2009, Pranjal shot at Sushil's elder brother, Harish, for which he went to jail. After his release, he had threatened the Jaiswanis several times.

Sushil had alleged that on November 28, 2014, his father was going to the shop on a scooter when Pranjal, Chetan and Praveen stopped him in Govind Nagar on a bike and Pranjal opened fire. Jaiswani fell on the ground and died on the way to the hospital.

The Additional Sessions Court in Agra. (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, on August 12, 2015, Sushil was also shot dead, and his younger brother was also seriously injured in this attack. The hearing of this case is going on separately. Due to the fear of being shot, other witnesses wore bulletproof jackets to testify in court.

"The hearing was going on for a long time. Additional sessions judge Pushkar Upadhyay had convicted the three accused from Gali Manshadevi of Rajamandi on Saturday. The judge cancelled the bail of the accused Chetan and Praveen and sent them to judicial custody. Pranjal is currently lodged in Kannauj jail. A conviction warrant has been issued against him," ADGC Hemant Dixit said.