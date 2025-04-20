Agra 2018 Custodial Death Case: CID Names 17 Police Personnel In Chargesheet For Culpable Homicide

Agra: The CID has filed a chargesheet in the custodial death case of Raju Gupta at Sikandra Police Station in the Agra district of Uttar Pradesh seven years ago. The chargesheet, which has been sent to the government for approval, names 17 police personnel, including the then inspector in-charge, two sub-inspectors and four head constables for culpable homicide as they had illegally detained Gupta on suspicion of theft and beaten him brutally.

The autopsy report of Gupta revealed serious injury marks on the body, following which a murder case was registered at Sikandra PS, naming Anshul Pratap, Vivek and other police personnel as accused.

Earlier, the case was investigated by the Loha Mandi Police Station. However, after the intervention of the Human Rights Commission, the investigation was handed over to the CID.

Gupta (30), son of Renu Gupta of Narendra Enclave on Galana Marg, was accused by Anshul Pratap of the neighbourhood of stealing a jewellery bag. In the evening of November 21, 2018, the Sikandra Police took over Gupta on the complaint of Pratap without registering a formal complaint. In custody, he was mercilessly beaten in front of his mother, who kept pleading with the police to save her son, but to no avail. On November 22, Gupta's condition deteriorated, and he was declared dead at a hospital.

SP (CID) Rajendra Yadav said, "The investigation revealed that the policemen of the Sikandra Police Station are guilty of unintentional murder and illegal detention. After prosecution's approval, the sword of arrest hangs over the policemen. Everyone will have to get bail. The police had filed a chargesheet against three people accused in the case."

Raju Gupta. (ETV Bharat)

At the time of the incident, the then Sikandra Police Station in-charge, Ajay Kaushal, was on leave, and Rishipal Singh was in charge. The chargesheet found inspectors Rishipal Singh, Gyanendra Sharma and Tejveer Singh; chief constables Ram Kishan, Devendra Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Ranjeet; constables Harish Chandra and Brijesh Kumar; computer operator Himanshu Kumar, constable Sanjeev Kumar, Rajesh, Satendra Singh, Sanjeev, Anil Kumar, Jogesh Kumar and driver Sanjay Kumar have been guilty. Some of these police personnel are now posted outside Agra, and some are in the Agra Police Commissionerate.

Following her son's death, Renu left her house in Sikandra and started living on rent in a locality under the Jagdishpur Police Station area. Due to utter negligence and no caregiver, she died after a while.