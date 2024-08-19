ETV Bharat / bharat

Agniveer Jawan Arrested For Stealing Jewellery worth Rs 50 Lakhs From Jewellery Shop In Bhopal

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 19, 2024, 4:33 PM IST

The police arrested seven accused in connection with the jewellery shop robbery in Bhopal. One of the accused is an Agniveer Jawan. However, the looted cash and jewellery have not been recovered from the accused. The police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the jewellery shop owner.

The Bhopal Police has arrested two youths in connection with the Rs 50 lakhs robbery at a jewellery shop in Bhopal on August 13.
Agniveer Jawan Mohit Singh Baghel and his friend steal jewellery worth Rs 50 lakhs from a jewellery shop in Bhopal (Getty image and ETV Bharat)

Bhopal: The Bhopal Police has arrested two youths in connection with the Rs 50 lakhs robbery at a jewellery shop in Bhopal on August 13. Both the youths are good friends and one of the main accused is Agniveer Jawan, who was undergoing training and had come to Bhopal on leave. Meanwhile, he, along with his friend, carried out the robbery to pay off the debt of his friend's brother-in-law and sister. Police made 7 people accused in the case.

The robbery took place on August 13

Rs 50 lakhs were looted at gunpoint and knifepoint at SS Jewellers' in Bagsewania Police Station area in Bhopal. After the incident, the accused fled on a motorcycle. On August 13, at 8.45 pm, jeweller Manoj Chauhan was alone at his shop and at that time two youths, who were wearing helmets and masks, entered the shop. They entered the shop and threatened the jewellers with a gun and knife and looted Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 cash and jewellery.

One of the accused turned out to be Agniveer Jawan

Bhopal Police Commissioner Hari Narayan Chari Mishra had also announced a reward of 50,000 for providing information on the accused. In connection with the case, the police arrested an Agniveer Jawan Mohit Singh Baghel.

According to Hari Narayan Chari, "Mohit is a resident of Rewa and was currently undergoing training in the Rajput Regiment of Pathankot Fatehgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and was on leave at the time of the incident. He had come to Bhopal on the call of his friend Akash Rai, a resident of Raisen. Akash's sister lives in Bhopal. To pay off the debt of the sister's house and her husband, both of them planned the robbery and then executed the crime. The accused have been found to have looted jewellery worth Rs 50 lakhs."

Police arrested 7 accused

In this case, the police arrested seven people, including the two main accused. Apart from this, the police also recovered the gun used in the crime. The looted cash and jewellery could not be recovered. To solve this crime, the police searched the footage of more than 400 CCTV cameras from the crime scene to a distance of about 20 km. To nab the accused, the police also had to take the help of the army. All procuring details of Mohit from the army, the police reached Mohit and the other accused.

