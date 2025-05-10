Agniveer Braveheart Murali Nayak, Only Son of a Daily Wage Earner Family Martyred in J & K battle field.

Kallitanda (Sri Sathya Sai District), Andhra Pradesh: A wave of grief gripped Kallitanda village in Gorantla mandal, as Agniveer Murali Nayak (25), a valiant soldier from the region, was martyred in the ongoing Operation Sindoor in Jammu and Kashmir.

Murali, the only son of a daily wage-labourer family died in a gunfight with Pakistani forces on the midnight of Thursday while serving along the tense borders.

A soldier of the 851 Light Regiment, Murali had joined the Indian Army under the Agniveer scheme on December 29, 2022, after being selected in the recruitment, held in Guntur.

He had earlier worked with the Indian Railways but left the job to fulfill his childhood dream of serving the nation.

Born into poverty, Murali was raised by his grandmother in Naginayani Cheruvu, Thanda while his parents Sri Ram Nayak and Jyothibai worked as migrant labourers in Mumbai.

Murali completed his graduation from Somandepalli and Anantapur, showing dedication and a steadfast resolve in achieving his goal of joining the armed forces.

“He didn’t tell us he was at the border”

Murali’s last video call with his parents came just hours before his death. “He said he was fine and asked about our well-being. We didn’t know he was deployed in J&K battle front,” said his father with tears in his eyes. The family had recently returned to the village to attend a local fair, only to receive the devastating news during their visit.

With dreams of building a future for their son, the family had even constructed a new house in Thanda and were planning his marriage. Those dreams now lie shattered, with the body of the young hero expected to reach the village on Saturday. The last rites will be performed with full state honours, according to official sources.

Minister Savita extends condolences, ₹5 lakh assistance

BC Welfare Minister Savita Indra Reddy visited the bereaved family on Friday, offering her condolences and handing over a cheque of ₹5 lakh from her personal funds. She assured them that both the central and state governments would stand by them and announced that a statue of Murali would be installed in their field in Thanda, fulfilling the father’s wish and inspiring future generations.