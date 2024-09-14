ETV Bharat / bharat

Agitating Medics Respond To Bengal Govt's Invitation, Head To CM Mamata's Kalighat Residence

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 4 hours ago

Updated : 3 hours ago

Hours after a mail was sent to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for making a surprise visit to the agitating medics at their protest site, the Bengal government invited them to the CM's residence to hold a meeting to find a solution to the long-drawn RG Kar impasse.

File Photo of WB CM Mamata Banerjee (ANI)

Kolkata: The agitating medics on Saturday evening headed towards West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence to take part in a meeting to resolve the ongoing RG Kar hospital impasse.

While getting the invitation from the state Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, the agitating doctors placed five demands before the CM. "We would attend the meeting with our representatives. We will place our five demands. We are going to the discussions with an open mind, but no one should be under the illusion that we will compromise on our demands", an agitating doctor said.

The movement came after the agitating medics sent a mail to the state government expressing their wish to hold talks with the Chief Minister to resolve the ongoing furore.

The mail was sent hours after Banerjee paid a surprise visit to them at their protest site of the demonstration outside 'Swasthya Bhavan', the health department headquarters.

"We are willing to hold a meeting with the chief minister anywhere and anytime to resolve the impasse. We welcome her visit to us this afternoon. This is a very positive move. We have sent a mail to the state government," one of the agitating doctors said.

He, however, did not clarify whether they are still sticking to their earlier demand for "live streaming" the entire meeting. But he said, "We want transparency."

The protest took place after an on-duty medic was allegedly raped and murdered at a state-run hospital named RG Kar on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case the following day.

The incident has triggered nationwide outrage and protests. The junior doctors have been observing ‘cease work’ for over a month now.

