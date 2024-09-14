ETV Bharat / bharat

Agitating Medics Respond To Bengal Govt's Invitation, Head To CM Mamata's Kalighat Residence

Kolkata: The agitating medics on Saturday evening headed towards West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence to take part in a meeting to resolve the ongoing RG Kar hospital impasse.

While getting the invitation from the state Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, the agitating doctors placed five demands before the CM. "We would attend the meeting with our representatives. We will place our five demands. We are going to the discussions with an open mind, but no one should be under the illusion that we will compromise on our demands", an agitating doctor said.

The movement came after the agitating medics sent a mail to the state government expressing their wish to hold talks with the Chief Minister to resolve the ongoing furore.

The mail was sent hours after Banerjee paid a surprise visit to them at their protest site of the demonstration outside 'Swasthya Bhavan', the health department headquarters.