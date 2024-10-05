ETV Bharat / bharat

Agitating Medics, Protesting RG Kar Horror, Begin Fast Unto Death In State Capital

West Bengal Medics went on fast unto death, claiming that their demands were not fulfilled by the state government

By PTI

Agitating Medics, Protesting RG Kar Horror, Begin Fast Unto Death In State Capital
Kolkata: The junior doctors, protesting over the rape and murder of their colleague at the RG Kar hospital, on Saturday evening went on fast unto death, claiming that their demands were not fulfilled by the West Bengal government.

The doctors had on Friday begun a sit-in at Dorina Crossing in Dharmatala, setting a 24-hour deadline for the state government to fulfil their demands as promised.

"The state government has failed the deadline and hence we are starting the fast unto death till our demands are fulfilled. To maintain transparency, we have installed CCTV cameras at the dais where our colleagues will be holding the fast," a junior doctor said. "We will join duty as promised but will not eat anything," he said.

At present, six junior doctors would initiate the fast, he added. The junior doctors began the sit-in after calling off the 'total cease work'.

