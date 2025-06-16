Ageing With Dignity: IPSrC Aims To Transform Elderly Welfare In India; 2.24 Lakh Benefitted In Last 5 Years

By Santu Das

New Delhi: India is witnessing a steady rise in number of the population of senior citizens. The population of 60 years and above is projected to increase to 17.3 crore in 2026. The population of senior citizens increased from 1.98 crore in 1951 to 7.6 crore in 2001 and 10.38 crore in 2011, as per the government.

However, one of the major concerns in our society today is that many elderly persons are being neglected by their families, resulting in a lack of emotional, physical and financial support for them.

The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment launched the Integrated Programme for Senior Citizens (IPSrC) to ensure that they live longer with a secure and dignified life.

Under the scheme, they are being provided basic amenities like food shelter and medicinal care through grants through grants to implementing agencies like non-government organisations.

Beneficiaries of IPSrC

According to a study report, which was carried out in different states, submitted by Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi to Statistics Division of Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the maximum number of beneficiaries senior were from OBC at 49 per cent, followed by SC at 17.7 per cent, ST at 7.4 per cent, general at 12.2 per cent and others one percent.

It noted that it is an effective scheme, but suggested for enhancing the efficacy of the scheme. It suggested that the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment should increase the funds to improve the conditions of the Senior Citizen Homes (SCHs), by ensuring funds are released on time; regional resource training centres (RRTCs) should more frequently organise the capacity building programme as this would help senior citizens to become more productive so that they can contribute more towards social upliftment and betterment.

Among others, it recommended that the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment should suggest the names and types of social activities an SCH can engage in. Around 2.24 lakh senior citizens benefited under the IPSrC during the last five years, as per the government.

"Over 708 non-government organisations are being supported through IPSrC. They are operating continuous care homes, physiotherapy centres, old age homes, and mobile medicare units. Approximately 2.24 lakh senior citizens availed a wide range of services including health check-ups, physiotherapy, counselling, and recreational activities," it said.

The Ministry said these have contributed to their well-being during the last five years.

Senior Citizens' View on IPSrc

65-year-old RT Pandey launded the scheme stating that it has given a new hope and security to the elderly persons, who are being abandoned by their children or families.

"Schemes like IPSrC are giving a new hope to the elderly persons ,who are being abandoned by their children or families. It ensures their well-being," he said. He emphasised on proper monitoring to ensure that it is being implemented as per the guidelines.

Pandey added, "These days, some children or families see their elderly persons as a burden. They abandon them. This is a deep concern. There is a need to change this mentality by embracing rather than abandoning them."

"Such a scheme will support the elderly. But it can be stopped with everyone's participation in society," he quipped.