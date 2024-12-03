Age Is Just A Number For This Kerala Nonagenarian Who Bags 17th Patent

Thrissur: Nonagenarian K U Varunni, a mechanical engineer from Thrissur, proved that age is just a number by securing the 17th patent in the automobile industry. The latest patent was obtained for designing an 'Infinitely Variable Automatic Transmission System which offers continuous acceleration, high gear ratios, and zero power loss and is considered a modern innovation in the automobile sector.

Varunni holds the most number of patents in automobile technology, with 15 patents in India and two in the US. It completely replaces traditional automatic gear systems by offering smooth acceleration without power loss. The system enables fuel efficiency, reduces air pollution and provides a low starting speed. The experience of failure in the first year of his engineering studies had a transforming impact on his life.

During his studies at the University of Madras, when his father bought him a car, Varunni overcame the disappointment of failure but wanted to leave his studies halfway. He completed his studies at the insistence of his father, who was a builder.

After that, Varunni was propelled to fame by winning the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) awards twice, in 1972 and 1990. In addition, he received several recognitions including the National Intellectual Property Award in 2013, the Bharat Jyoti Award in 2006, and the Mother Teresa Award in 2015. His achievements entered the Limca Book of Records in 2008, 2011, 2014, and 2016.

Varunni has designed a hybrid bike that combines electric and fuel, and a car with a wheel attached to the back for parking. "A goal is a must in life. Especially as you grow older and life becomes confusing without it," he said. Through continued dedication, Varunni remains an inspiring figure in engineering, proving that innovation and passion know no age.