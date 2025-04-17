Aga Ruhullah Exclusive Interview: 'Centre Will Not Restore Jammu Kashmir's Statehood'; 'My Communication With Omar Has Vanished'

Budgam (J&K): Member of Parliament from Srinagar and senior National Conference leader Aga Ruhullah Mehdi does not see the BJP-led central government restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood anytime soon, as the saffron party "will do everything to disempower" the people of the erstwhile state.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat at his residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam recently, Mehdi also spoke of the brewing tension between him and his party's top leadership, especially after he called them out for going against 'people's sentiments'.

He also launched a scathing attack against the BJP government for 'selectively targeting' Muslim institutions like Waqf, calling it "part of a broader agenda of BJP-RSS to disempower Muslims". Mehdi said under the current government, India was experiencing a "decline" in democratic institutions, including Parliament.

Excerpts from the interview

'Centre Not Restoring Statehood To J&K'

The BJP doesn’t want Muslims to be empowered, particularly people of Jammu and Kashmir. They do everything to disempower people of Jammu and Kashmir and Muslims in general across India.

I don’t see statehood coming, especially after the BJP lost the assembly election here. Had they formed a government in Jammu and Kashmir, there would have been some chance. Now it does not suit their narrative. They don’t want you to be empowered, and as a result, I don’t see the BJP restoring statehood anytime soon. You have to fight and struggle for it. Not only statehood, but we have to struggle for the restoration of rights snatched from us.

'No Waqf-like Law For Hindus'

The Waqf bill is an encroachment on religious freedom and the right to practice religion. It is a violation of Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution. It is a broader attempt to disempower Muslims and turn them into second-class citizens. This is one of the many policies used to intimidate, disempower and disenfranchise Muslims. You won’t see this kind of bill on Mandirs, Hindu charitable trusts or religious properties. It is only meant for Muslims. This is part of the BJP’s agenda to turn Muslims into second-class citizens.

'Surprised At J&K Assembly's Stance On Waqf Bill'

This assembly should have been more vocal than Tamil Nadu. A resolution should have been passed on the Waqf bill in the J&K Legislative Assembly. I was surprised it was not allowed. It was a mistake not to allow this bill in the House.

'National Conference Leadership Distancing From Sentiment'

We have had no party meeting since the Assembly elections last year. There is very little communication on these issues. I am worried the party leadership is distancing itself from the sentiment and the mandate of the last Assembly elections. It is important to remind everyone that this government is supposed to represent the rights of citizens.

Things aren’t going in the right direction. There’s a huge scope for correction. We need to course-correct as soon as possible. The way things are going, the government and the party are moving away from the people’s sentiment and mandate.

'No Conversation With Omar Abdullah'

Other than Eid greetings with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, I haven't had a conversation with him for a long time now. The communication vanished almost immediately after the reservation protest, and they didn’t like my protest. But that does not bother me.

'Not Satisfied With J&K Government'

I am not satisfied with the way the government has handled issues. We are losing time, and each day is a big loss. The struggle should have started from day one of this government.

'CM Should Protest At PM's Office Or Parliament'

There is scope to do more. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attempted to improve the relationship with the government of India, but did not get a positive response. He could have gone along with MLAs to the Prime Minister’s and Home Minister’s offices in New Delhi.

We could have sat there for a few days to press the return of rights. He could have met opposition and political parties with all ministers, MLAs, MPs and asked for their support and even symbolically staged a protest outside the Parliament or Prime Minister’s office. There are many ways to build momentum. South India is one example where they came together against the central government.

'I Stand With People'

I will stand by what I promised people. It does not matter whether the entire party is on the other side. What matters is trust and commitment to people.

'Kiren Rijiju Photo Op Could Have Been Avoided'

It may have been a chance meeting, however, the photo could have been avoided. It happened on the same day Waqf resolution was not allowed in the J&K Legislative Assembly. That is a problem. It was a mistake, and those photos triggered speculations. The resolution on Waqf in the legislative assembly was tabled by a party member, but the Speaker did not allow it. I don’t believe this reflects the party's policy. There are varying opinions within the party, and sometimes the government operates independently.

'LG Undermining Omar government'

The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, is here to undermine the popular government. He can go to any extent to undermine the writ of the people’s government. The Omar Abdullah government has been waiting for months now for the restoration of statehood, but it is not happening. We have to push back. The LG’s institution is imposed upon us, and the Chief Minister must fight against it. Trying to coexist is a mistake and distances us from people.

'Owaisi Should Assess Whether His Party's Presence Helps BJP'

Asaduddin Owaisi needs to evaluate whether his presence will favour or hurt the political future of Jammu and Kashmir. But in other states, his party's presence has proved to be counterproductive. If his assessment benefits J&K, he is welcome. If not, he should not try this experiment. He should assess whether his party’s presence has helped the BJP more than secular parties. If that is the case, he should make corrections and not repeat that in Jammu and Kashmir.

'Parliament Weakened Under BJP-RSS Regime'

Parliament is a platform to build the nation. But unfortunately, we are living in challenging times. Not only this institution, but the entire nation’s existence is under threat because of the BJP. I wish Parliament were stronger, but the institution has been weakened under the BJP-RSS regime. The Parliament has lost some spirit in its functioning. It is a multidimensional fight, and I am doing my bit.