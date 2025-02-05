Aga Khan IV, Spiritual Leader Of Ismaili Muslims, Dies At 88; PM Modi Condoles

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of Aga Khan IV, spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims, describing him as a visionary who dedicated his life to service and spirituality.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV. He was a visionary, who dedicated his life to service and spirituality. His contributions in areas like health, education, rural development and women empowerment will continue to inspire several people," Modi said on X.

The prime minister said he will always cherish their interactions. "My heartfelt condolences to his family and the millions of followers and admirers across the world," he added.

Aga Khan IV, who became the spiritual leader of the world's millions of Ismaili Muslims at the age of 20 as a Harvard undergraduate and poured a material empire built on billions of dollars in tithes into building homes, hospitals and schools in developing countries, died Tuesday. He was 88.

His Aga Khan Development Network and the Ismaili religious community announced that His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, the Aga Khan IV and 49th hereditary imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, died in Portugal surrounded by his family.