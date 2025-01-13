After Zeenat, Royal Bengal Tiger Strays Into Jhargram

Jhargram: After the Zeenat episode, another tiger strayed into Belpahari of the Jhargram district of West Bengal, the forest department confirmed on Monday evening after a daylong analysis on Sunday.
Meanwhile, trap cameras have been set up to locate the big cat and officials are keeping a close vigil through AI cameras.
Locals panicked after sporting pug-like marks on the road between Moniardi and Chitamati villages under Banspahari Gram Panchayat of Belpahari Police Station on Sunday. The forest department was informed that the villagers saw the tiger in the forest while collecting ant eggs. The department launched an immediate investigation into the matter.
Omar Imam, DFO of Jhragram Forest Divison, reached the spot along with officials. After observing the mark minutely, he said, "It looks like the pug mark of a tiger. But it's yet to be known from where it came. The activity of the big cat would be constantly monitored and we are keeping a close eye while crossing roads and the tiger doesn't have a radio collar like Zeenat."
The forest department further said all borders are being constantly checked. Five trap cameras and three AI cameras have been installed in the areas through which the tiger may pass. Police have been making the villagers aware through miking.
"We went to the forest in search of ant eggs and came across a big animal which looked like a tiger as it had a slight red look. We ran away after seeing this," Dhiren Murmu, a resident, said.
Police have deployed forces for the security of the villagers and Belpahari SDPO Shreya Sarkar has taken stock of the situation.
"We will follow the same method used for capturing Zeenat of alerting villagers every morning. Miking will be done regularly. We request villagers not to venture into the forest," Imam said.
Tigress Zeenat had strayed into Belpahari from Simlipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha in December. She wandered in Purulia and Bankura where she was sedated after a prolonged effort by forest officials. Many believe the current tiger trailed Zeenat.
