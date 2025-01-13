ETV Bharat / bharat

After Zeenat, Royal Bengal Tiger Strays Into Jhargram

Jhargram: After the Zeenat episode, another tiger strayed into Belpahari of the Jhargram district of West Bengal, the forest department confirmed on Monday evening after a daylong analysis on Sunday.

Meanwhile, trap cameras have been set up to locate the big cat and officials are keeping a close vigil through AI cameras.

Locals panicked after sporting pug-like marks on the road between Moniardi and Chitamati villages under Banspahari Gram Panchayat of Belpahari Police Station on Sunday. The forest department was informed that the villagers saw the tiger in the forest while collecting ant eggs. The department launched an immediate investigation into the matter.

Omar Imam, DFO of Jhragram Forest Divison, reached the spot along with officials. After observing the mark minutely, he said, "It looks like the pug mark of a tiger. But it's yet to be known from where it came. The activity of the big cat would be constantly monitored and we are keeping a close eye while crossing roads and the tiger doesn't have a radio collar like Zeenat."

The forest department further said all borders are being constantly checked. Five trap cameras and three AI cameras have been installed in the areas through which the tiger may pass. Police have been making the villagers aware through miking.