After Z-Morh Tunnel Inauguration, J&K CM Omar Presses Modi On Statehood; 'Modi Fulfills Promises At The Right Time', Responds PM

Sonamarg: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday pressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfill his promise of restoring J&K's statehood in the aftermath of Article 370 abrogation, prompting Modi to respond over the "right time" for fulfilling commitments.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg, Omar reminded the Prime Minister of the three assurances he made during his visit to Srinagar last year.

"You have fulfilled two promises — bridging the 'Delhi ki Doori' and conducting Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the third promise of restoring statehood remains unfulfilled. The people frequently question me about it," Omar said. "My heart believes you will fulfill this promise soon as well."

In response, Modi assured that his government stands by its commitments.

“This is Modi… Modi fulfills his promise…at the right time,” Modi said, indirectly referring to the statehood issue. The erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state was downgraded into two union territories-J&K and Ladakh after the abrogation of Article 370, which gave a special status to the erstwhile state, by the PM Modi led BJP government at the Centre on Aug 5, 2019.

"Whatever we start, we will also inaugurate it,” responding to the J&K CM's reference to his tenure as CM when the foundation stone of Z-Morh (Sonmarg) tunnel was laid in 2012”.

“I was the CM. Due to some challenges work didn't start on the project. I'm fortunate enough today PM Modi along with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari opened a new hope for the people of J&K," Omar said.