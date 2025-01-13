After Z-Morh Tunnel Inauguration, J&K CM Omar Presses Modi On Statehood; 'Modi Fulfills Promises At The Right Time', Responds PM

Sonamarg: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday pressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfill his promise of restoring J&K's statehood in the aftermath of Article 370 abrogation, prompting Modi to respond over the "right time" for fulfilling commitments.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg, Omar reminded the Prime Minister of the three assurances he made during his visit to Srinagar last year.
"You have fulfilled two promises — bridging the 'Delhi ki Doori' and conducting Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the third promise of restoring statehood remains unfulfilled. The people frequently question me about it," Omar said. "My heart believes you will fulfill this promise soon as well."
#WATCH | Sonamarg: Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah says, " you (pm modi) said 3 very important things during your program in srinagar on international yoga day. you said that you are working on eliminating- dil ki doori (difference of hearts) and delhi ki doori (distance from… pic.twitter.com/NSjG1DdLpD— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2025
In response, Modi assured that his government stands by its commitments.
“This is Modi… Modi fulfills his promise…at the right time,” Modi said, indirectly referring to the statehood issue. The erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state was downgraded into two union territories-J&K and Ladakh after the abrogation of Article 370, which gave a special status to the erstwhile state, by the PM Modi led BJP government at the Centre on Aug 5, 2019.
"Whatever we start, we will also inaugurate it,” responding to the J&K CM's reference to his tenure as CM when the foundation stone of Z-Morh (Sonmarg) tunnel was laid in 2012”.
Delighted to be amongst the wonderful people of Sonamarg. With the opening of the tunnel here, connectivity will significantly improve and tourism will see a major boost in Jammu and Kashmir. https://t.co/NQnu19ywpi— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2025
“I was the CM. Due to some challenges work didn't start on the project. I'm fortunate enough today PM Modi along with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari opened a new hope for the people of J&K," Omar said.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who also spoke at the event, praised PM Modi for transforming the region and ending militancy.
"The government led by Prime Minister Modi has wiped out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and turned it into a real paradise. Peace, progress, and prosperity have become the hallmarks of his leadership," Sinha said.
He described the Z-Morh tunnel, constructed at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore, as a “game changer” and a "Bhagya Rekha" (lifeline) for the region, emphasizing how it will enable year-round connectivity to Sonamarg.
Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the massive infrastructure push in the region under PM Modi’s leadership.
"Under PM Modi's vision, a total of 33 tunnels are being constructed in J&K, with 15 already completed. Good roads lead to a progressive nation, and this tunnel marks a significant milestone," Gadkari said.
He noted that the upcoming Zojila tunnel, initially estimated to cost Rs 12,000 crore, is now being built for Rs 6,800 crore, saving Rs 5,000 crore in public funds.
Omar, while praising the tunnel project, also paid tribute to the seven workers, including a doctor, who lost their lives in a militant attack at the tunnel site in Gagangir last year during its construction.
“Their sacrifice for this project and the nation’s progress must not be forgotten. Unfortunately, for 35 years, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have made sacrifices for the nation’s development,” Omar said.
PM Modi concluded his speech by reaffirming his government's developmental focus, citing Rs 42,000 crore in road projects across J&K and a tenfold rise in tourist footfall in the last decade.
"Kashmir is the crown of India, and I want this crown to become even more beautiful. This tunnel is not just infrastructure but a symbol of growth, peace, and new opportunities," the PM said.
