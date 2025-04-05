Waqf Bill Sets Precedent To Target Other Communities In The Future: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: After weeks of debate on the Waqf Board and its alleged land holdings, it seems the focus has now shifted to the Catholic Church of India, as is being claimed by senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Citing media reports, Gandhi said, "I had said that the Waqf Bill attacks Muslims now but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future. It didn't take long for the RSS to turn its attention to Christians."

Rahul was referring to a media report which had quoted an article published in a news portal reportedly backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The article, now deleted, was titled - "Who has more land in India? The Catholic Church vs Waqf Board debate". While for many years, there had been a common belief that the Waqf Board is the second-largest landowner in India after the government, the article claimed that the land holding of the Catholic institutions stands at seven crore hectares, making it the 'largest non-governmental land owner and the second largest non-agricultural land owner after the government'.

Quoting the article, the report further said, "The Catholic Church of India reportedly owns around seven crore hectares (17.29 crore acres) of land throughout the country, the estimated value of which stands around Rs 20,000 crore, making the Church a significant player in India's real estate landscape."

The now-deleted article further mentioned that most of the land acquired by the Catholic Church was during the British period, and many of those were obtained through 'questionable means'. Further, it is being claimed that the article indirectly drew the attention of government to a 1965 circular to take over land leased to the Church that failed due to poor enforcement. “In 1965, the Indian government issued a circular stating that any land granted on lease by the British government would no longer be recognised as Church property. However, due to lax enforcement of this directive, the legitimacy of certain Church-owned lands remains unresolved," it said.

Post successful passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in both the Houses of the Parliament, Congress vowed that the bill will be challenged by the party in the Supreme Court. And with the RSS allegedly having shifted its focus to Catholic Church, the party is of the opinion that not just Muslims, but other minority communities are also under target now.

Apprehensive, the LoP said, "The Constitution is the only shield that protects our people from such attacks - and it is our collective duty to defend it."