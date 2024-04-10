After Vistara, Air India Aircraft Technicians Threaten Strike over Pay, Promotion

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 10, 2024, 11:59 AM IST

After Vistara, Air India Aircraft Technicians Threaten Strike over Pay, Promotion

AIESL, India’s largest aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) company, vented its ire over "low salary and no promotions. The body has also sent a letter to AIESL CEO and Chief Human Resource Officer threatening disruption to operations if management fails to address their grievances.

New Delhi: In a sign of further crisis hitting the aviation industry, the employees' union at AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) threatened to go on a strike on April 23 if their demands regarding promotion, salary and uniform are not met.

AIESL, India’s largest aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) company in a letter dated on April 8, vented its ire over "low salary, no promotions which has ultimately led to widespread frustration and demoralisation among with workforce."

The union has sent a letter to AIESL CEO and Chief Human Resource Officer threatening disruption to operations if management fails to address their concerns.

"The recent forced implementation of a new service level agreement (SLA) has exposed clear discrimination between permanent and FTE (full-time equivalent) staff, with a glaring disparity in notice period and benefits,” the union said.

"This lack of career advancement opportunities has created a sense of stagnation and discontent among employees," the letter read. The abrupt change in the notice period from one month to three months for technicians and six months for certifying staff has created “confusion, rage, and anger” among employees, it said.

"We urge you to engage in constructive dialogue and take immediate steps to address our grievances in good faith to avert the impending disruption to operations," the letter said.

AIESL has more than 5,000 staff. The company provides base and line maintenance as well as overhaul of landing gear, avionics accessories and components, among others. It is under the the AI Assets Holding Ltd after the disinvestment of Air India in 2022.

State-owned AIESL is a leading player in the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) segment. It is worthy to note here that this development comes at back of similar protests by Vistara pilots over remuneration issues.

While Vistara is all set to complete merge with Air India, the issues related to fee structure for the pilots at Vistara (who would now be given the new pay structure after its alliance with AI) has become a matter of contention.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.