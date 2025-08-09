ETV Bharat / bharat

After Trumps Fifty Percent Tariff On India, UP Exporters Saddle Up For New Markets

Kanpur: In a significant development for Uttar Pradesh's export economy, the Union Ministry of Foreign Trade, recently reported that the state’s annual export turnover in 2024-25 reached Rs 1.86 lakh crore.

This positive trend emerged over the last eight years, generating optimism among the state's thousands of exporters. However, the upbeat mood took a beating from an unexpected announcement from US President Donald Trump, who initially imposed a 25% tariff on Indian goods.

In a sudden retaliatory move, Trump has now increased the tariff to 50% and the new tariff regime becomes effective from August 27.

Diversification strategies and Market Outlook

The UP exporters have been taken aback by this sudden and steep hike as a retaliatory measure against India’s purchase of energy from Russia. Initially, the exporters from UP were gearing up to absorb the 25% hike, but now with the tariff hiked to 50% the exporters are forced to look at other markets.

This sudden change in equations is going to impact UP’s products. The US was the largest importer of UP's products, accounting for 19% of its total export business in 2024-25, according to Alok Srivastava, Assistant Director of the Federation of Indian Export Organization (FIEO).

“The increased tariff will make UP's exports to the US considerably more expensive, potentially affecting business volumes,” says Srivastava.

In response, UP exporters are considering expanding their presence in the UK and European markets, as well as several countries in South Africa.

According to Sunil Vaishya, former National President of the Indian Industries Association, countries like Peru, Oman, Australia, and New Zealand are being considered as viable alternatives. While acknowledging the immediate challenges, Vaishya expressed confidence that the situation would improve over time.

The Council for Leather Export Chairman, RK Jalan, emphasised that the US decision would affect a wide range of Indian commodities and that exporters might need one to two years to recover fully. He also highlighted the proactive role of the central government in negotiating Free Trade Agreements with various nations, which could provide future advantages to exporters.

Kanpur city, a major hub for exports to the US, specialises in leather, saddlery, textiles, and expensive jewellery. Exporters in these sectors will now need to prioritise expanding their business into the newly identified markets.

The decision to impose a 50% tariff on Indian goods is attributed to India's continued purchase of Russian oil and energy.