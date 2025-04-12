Jaipur: Idols Vandalised At 100-Year-Old Shiva Temple; Police Begin Probe

Jaipur: Idols of several deities were allegedly desecrated at the 100-year-old Shiv temple located at Sahakar Marg, Lalkothi, here in Jaipur late Friday night. As soon as the local people reached the temple on Saturday morning, they saw the idols in the temple broken, which triggered an uproar.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and they deployed police force for security in the temple premises. The members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also arrived at the spot.

Malviya Nagar ACP Aditya Poonia said that the idols in the temple were broken by an unknown person late at night. People who came to worship in the temple in the morning have informed the police about the incident. Footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby has been scanned. Efforts are being made to identify and catch the suspects on the basis of the footage.

The case details will be revealed after the accused is arrested, he said. A suspect has been identified, and efforts are on to catch him. The FSL team has also been called to the spot.

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad expressed their anger over the incidents of vandalism and desecration of idols in temples across the state including the capital. They demanded immediate strict action against such anti-social elements from the police administration. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the police have also formed a team to arrest the accused after scanning the CCTV cameras installed around the market. After the persuasion of the police, the local people are restraining themselves and maintaining peace.

Late night idols broken: Vishwa Hindu Parishad member Anil Gupta said that information was received about anti-social elements breaking idols in the Shiv temple near the vegetable market in Jaipur's Lal Kothi area late at night.

He said that recently Tejaji temple was vandalized, and now idols were broken in the 100-year-old Shiva temple. The way Hindu temples are being targeted, it shows that there is a conspiracy behind this, he said. Urging police to investigate this angle, he has demanded that such anti-social elements should be arrested with immediate effect and they should be banned, so that mutual animosity does not arise in the society.