After Sultanpur Cobbler, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Lends Helping Hand To Raebareli Barber Mithun; Gifts Him Valuable Salon Items

Published : 2 hours ago

Mithun Kumar, who owns the 'New Mumba Devi Hair Cutting Salon' at Lalganj in Raebareli was on Thursday visited by local Congress leaders from Raebareli who gifted him the salon items including a shampoo chair, two hair cutting chairs and an inverter battery on behalf of Rahul Gandhi. Mithun, who was first visited by Rahul in May during the Lok Sabha election campaign said his business has tripled after the Congress leader's help.

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh): After helping Sultanpur cobbler Ram Chait, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi has now lent a helping hand to Raebareli barber Mithun by sending him salon items for his shop as a gift in a heartwarming gesture.

Mithun, who runs the 'New Mumba Devi Hair Cutting Salon' at Lalganj in Raebareli, was visited by Rahul in May this year during the Lok Sabha election campaigning. Mithun had the privilege of cutting Rahul's hair and trimming his beard and also discussed his business with the Congress leader.

As a token of appreciation for his skill, Rahul Gandhi has sent a gifts to Mithun to help him grow his business. Sources said that on Thursday, some Congressmen reached Mithun's shop and presented him with the salon items sent by Rahul Gandhi. The items included a shampoo chair, two hair cutting chairs and an inverter battery. Expressing his gratitude for the gift, Mithun said that it was an honour for him to host a leader like Rahul Gandhi at his salon. Mithun's wife Sita also expressed her delight after coming to know about Rahul Gandhi's gift.

Raebareli barber Mithun Kumar working at his salon
Raebareli barber Mithun Kumar working at his salon (ETV Bharat)

Business Triples After Rahul Gandhi's Gift

Expressing gratitude to the Congress leader for the helping hand, Mithun said, “Because of Rahul Sir, our business has tripled today”.

“Earlier we used to go home by evening, but now the shop remains crowded till late night. We will never forget the day Rahul Gandhi visited us. I have four brothers, three sisters and parents. I have been running this shop here since 2021,” Mithun said.

Sumit Kumar, a customer who came to the shop for a shave, said that ever since Rahul Gandhi visited Mithun's shop, his business has seen considerable growth.

“Customers are coming to him even after 7:00 pm. We are happy that our MP is Rahul Gandhi and we voted for him and made him win. Rahul Gandhi keeps helping people, big and small. He did something similar in Sultanpur too,” Kumar said while referring to Rahul's help to Sultanpur cobbler Ram Chait whom the Congress leader visited at his shop in July.

When Rahul Surprised Mithun

On May 13, Rahul Gandhi held an election rally in the playground of Baiswara Inter College during the Lok Sabha elections. While returning from the rally, Gandhi suddenly walked inside his shop and got a shave. He also got his hair cut.

TAGGED:

