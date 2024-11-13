After Stabbing Doctor In Chennai Hospital, Patient's Son Walks, People Shout 'He Hacked Him'

Chennai: A short video of the capture of the assailant, who stabbed a doctor at the Kalaignar Centenary Government Multi-speciality hospital in Tamil Nadu capital Chennai over the treatment of his mother on Wednesday, showed him as walking away after the attack.

The video shows the assailant, identified by the police as Vigneshwaran from Perungalathur, walking through the hospital where he is seen throwing away something. Multiple private security guards walking past him are seen acting as mute spectators with none of them stopping him but steering clear of him.

In the video, the onlookers are heard pleading to the security guards to capture the assailant as he had attacked the doctor. They are also seen repeatedly asking the guards to alert the police so that the attacker could be caught. In a few seconds, a man in civvies is seen confronting the assailant, who is seen resisting it. Another man who comes from the behind is seen hitting the accused on his head while the other who earlier confronted him is heard asking why he did that to the doctor. The suspect is heard retorting to the question.

"You were least bothered about the doctor gave wrong treatment to my mother. Now, you seem to worried," the assailant says in the video.

The video shows the accused made to sit down on the floor by the people who repeatedly ask the guards to alert the police. They are also heard asking for a rope to tie the accused down so that he would not be able to escape from the scene. The video concludes when the attacker is pinned down by the security guards.

The over 40-second video has been verified to have been shot on the premises of the government hospital and is being widely shared on video and message sharing platforms.