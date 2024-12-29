ETV Bharat / bharat

After Soren's Prod, 11 Of 47 Jharkhand Workers Stranded In Cameroon Repatriated

The stranded workers released a video seeking help from Indian authorities as it was becoming difficult for them to make both ends meet without money.

Etv Bharat
The repatriated workers being welcomed at Ranchi Airport (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Ranchi: The return process of 47 workers from Jharkhand, stranded in Cameroon, has been initiated as the first batch of 11 workers returned on Sunday after Chief Minister Hemant Soren took the matter up with concerned authorities. The remaining workers would be repatriated within 10 days.

Joys knew no bounds to the overwhelmed workers when their flight touched down at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi where they were welcomed with garlands by officials of the Labor Department including joint labour commissioner Rajesh Prasad and assistant commissioner Avinash Kumar Krishna. Those who returned include seven from Hazaribag, two from Giridih and two from Bokaro.

The stranded workers released a video in the first week of December seeking help from Indian authorities as it was difficult for them to make both ends meet after not being paid for three months. They narrated their plight in the video which prompted the authorities to initiate the repatriation.

However, Soren has directed the departments to take action against the middlemen who lured the workers with foreign jobs. After the instructions, labour commissioner Sanjeev Kumar has been directed to take necessary action so that no other worker falls prey to the fraud. An FIR has been lodged under the International Migrant Workers Act, 1979 for sending them to Cameroon without registering as migrant labourers and without obtaining the required licences.

Also Read:

  1. MCD Announces Strict Measures To Identify Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants In Delhi
  2. International Migrants Day: Adoption Of International Convention On Protection Of Rights Of All Migrant Workers

Ranchi: The return process of 47 workers from Jharkhand, stranded in Cameroon, has been initiated as the first batch of 11 workers returned on Sunday after Chief Minister Hemant Soren took the matter up with concerned authorities. The remaining workers would be repatriated within 10 days.

Joys knew no bounds to the overwhelmed workers when their flight touched down at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi where they were welcomed with garlands by officials of the Labor Department including joint labour commissioner Rajesh Prasad and assistant commissioner Avinash Kumar Krishna. Those who returned include seven from Hazaribag, two from Giridih and two from Bokaro.

The stranded workers released a video in the first week of December seeking help from Indian authorities as it was difficult for them to make both ends meet after not being paid for three months. They narrated their plight in the video which prompted the authorities to initiate the repatriation.

However, Soren has directed the departments to take action against the middlemen who lured the workers with foreign jobs. After the instructions, labour commissioner Sanjeev Kumar has been directed to take necessary action so that no other worker falls prey to the fraud. An FIR has been lodged under the International Migrant Workers Act, 1979 for sending them to Cameroon without registering as migrant labourers and without obtaining the required licences.

Also Read:

  1. MCD Announces Strict Measures To Identify Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants In Delhi
  2. International Migrants Day: Adoption Of International Convention On Protection Of Rights Of All Migrant Workers
Last Updated : 1 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MIGRANT WOKERSLURE OF FOREIGN JOBSJHARKHAND LABOUR DEPTHEMANT SORENJHARKHAND WORKERS STUCK IN CAMEROON

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.