After Six Years of UT, Constitutional Safeguards Still Elude Ladakh

Leh(Ladakh): As Ladakh completes six years of Union Territory status, voices from the region reflect a mix of optimism and concern. While some view the UT status as a long-awaited achievement that has accelerated infrastructure growth and brought greater central support, others argue it has come at the cost of political autonomy and democratic rights.

The demand for constitutional safeguards, particularly under the Sixth Schedule, remains at the forefront, with many warning that without timely protection of land, jobs and cultural identity, the region could face irreversible consequences. Amid growing public debate, unity among local stakeholders is seen as crucial in navigating Ladakh’s evolving political landscape.

PT Kunzang, spokesperson of BJP Leh, says the demand for Union Territory status was a long-standing one, raised over six decades ago under the leadership of Gyalsras Kushok Bakula Rinpoche when Ladakh was part of the erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir. “We demanded UT because we felt unsafe and marginalised as a minority in J&K,” he says, adding that the call was made jointly by political parties and religious organisations under the Ladakh Buddhist Association.

According to him, the granting of UT status on August 5, 2019, fulfilled this long-pending aspiration. “It’s been six years now and we have seen unprecedented development in terms of funds, education, healthcare, roads and infrastructure, things we had neither seen nor heard of before.”

He highlights that Ladakh is now in direct touch with the Ministry of Home Affairs. He said, “Earlier, we used to get only Rs 50–60 crore. Now both Hill Councils get over Rs 350 crores in Capex budget and the UT Administration receives Rs 4,000–5,000 crores. We are now truly part of the national mainstream and in a much better situation than before.”

While acknowledging that demands continue, he remains confident they will be addressed. “We are seeking constitutional safeguards for land, jobs, environment and culture. Just as past demands were met, future ones will also be fulfilled as per people’s needs,”said PT Kunzang.

He asserts that the BJP will remain in power. “I have no doubt that the BJP government will stay till 2029 and for the next 15–20 years,” he says, noting that under BJP, Ladakh has seen administrative restructuring too, from two districts earlier to seven now.

He said, “We have resolved major issues and the Centre will continue to focus on Ladakh’s concerns.” Rigzin Spalbar, former Chief Executive Councillor of LAHDC Leh, says that while the demand for statehood continues, he does not believe it is likely to happen anytime soon. He says, “We know we won’t get statehood now, just look at Jammu and Kashmir. Still, if they grant it, that’s good. Eventually, every state we have today such as Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram, all the Northeastern states, was once a Union Territory.”

However, he clarifies that statehood alone is not enough. He says, “I’m not in favour of statehood without the Sixth Schedule. If I had to choose between the two, I would choose the Sixth Schedule. There is currently no better provision than statehood with the Sixth Schedule.”

He warns that without timely safeguards for land, trade and employment, irreversible damage may occur. “In the absence of safeguards, what we’re losing isn’t visible now, but over time, these will become rules, precedents and records that cannot be undone,” he cautions. Spalbar advises a pragmatic approach, “Even though we’re demanding the Sixth Schedule, we shouldn’t be adamant. We should accept whatever is offered by the government so we don’t lose out entirely.”

He also stresses the importance of unity and inclusive dialogue. “All stakeholders should come together now to discuss what statehood could mean for us and make sure everyone is on the same page,” he says. While acknowledging that Union Territory status has brought infrastructure development, he insists, “Safeguards are essential.”

Looking ahead, he believes some form of protection will be granted, but how effective it will be remains uncertain. He says, “Eventually, they will give us safeguards, but in what form and how strong they will be, only time will tell. Right now, there’s a lot of confusion and division in society. We need open, intellectual discussions and we’re not seeing that.”

Mustafa Haji, Legal Advisor to Apex Body, calls the granting of Union Territory status to Ladakh a ‘huge degradation’ from what existed before August 2019. He says, “If you look at it democratically, in terms of political rights and representation, it’s clear that we had more freedom and autonomy when we were part of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir. Democracy and political empowerment are the foundations of a happy and functional society. When you have power in your hands, everything else can be managed.”

He explains that earlier, Ladakh had less interference from the Centre and enjoyed a sense of autonomy. He says, “Autonomy in itself is beautiful, to be liberated and self-governing”. While acknowledging that the post-UT period has brought increased funds with the budget growing from ₹1,200 crore to Rs 6,000 crore, he warns, “This is a slippery slope. When you’re lured by money, you end up compromising on more important things like political rights. That’s already happening.”

Referring to the political unrest, he adds, “The scale of protests over the last four years is proof that people are not happy. The promises made, especially the Sixth Schedule have been forgotten. It’s a huge setback for Ladakh.”

Mustafa describes the current state of affairs as a ‘limbo,’ where the absence of constitutional safeguards leaves the region vulnerable. “Anybody can do anything in Ladakh. That’s the sad part,” he says. However, he sees hope in the growing unity between Leh and Kargil leaders. “That kind of unity, through the Apex Body and KDA, is unprecedented in India and a very positive sign. We’ve already achieved small victories like 85% job reservation and the domicile law, which I still believe was a good decision.”

He acknowledges recent engagement from the Ministry of Home Affairs as a good sign. He says, “If they truly listen to our demands for Sixth Schedule and statehood, Ladakh can become a model region for the country. But as of now, the situation is not good and I’m not happy at all. If you say you are happy, I’d say you’re ignorant.”

He concludes, “Our struggle will continue if the promised meetings do not take place and if our larger demands are ignored. Domicile was only a stepping stone. If things don’t move forward, there will be more protests and that’s not a good sign for Ladakh or the nation. But as long as the people and leadership stay united, I believe we can achieve our goals.”