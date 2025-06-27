ETV Bharat / bharat

After SC’s Tough Words Over Delay In A Man’s Release From Jail, UP Government Compensates Him With Rs 5 Lakh

New Delhi: Acting on the directions of the Supreme Court, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday informed the apex court that it compensated a man with Rs. 5 lakh, after his release from prison was delayed for a month after getting bail. The apex court had granted bail to a Muslim man on April 29, and subsequently, on May 27, a trial court in Ghaziabad issued his release.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices K V Viswanathan and N Kotiswar Singh. The state government’s counsel contended before the bench that the state had complied with the apex court’s direction and paid the compensation to the petitioner. A counsel representing the petitioner confirmed having received the compensation.

Aftab was booked under the provisions of the state’s anti-conversion law. Though he was granted bail by the top court on April 29, Aftab was released from Ghaziabad district jail only on June 24 — a delay of 28 days.

The apex court on June 25 minced no words in criticising the jail authorities over the delay, while ordering a Rs 5 lakh compensation and asked the UP government to report on compliance on Friday. The apex court had observed that liberty was a “very valuable and precious” right guaranteed under the Constitution. The apex court said the petitioner had lost his liberty for at least 28 days due to a “trivial non-issue”.