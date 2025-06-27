After SC’s Tough Words Over Delay In A Man’s Release From Jail, UP Government Compensates Him With Rs 5 Lakh

New Delhi: Acting on the directions of the Supreme Court, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday informed the apex court that it compensated a man with Rs. 5 lakh, after his release from prison was delayed for a month after getting bail. The apex court had granted bail to a Muslim man on April 29, and subsequently, on May 27, a trial court in Ghaziabad issued his release.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices K V Viswanathan and N Kotiswar Singh. The state government’s counsel contended before the bench that the state had complied with the apex court’s direction and paid the compensation to the petitioner. A counsel representing the petitioner confirmed having received the compensation.
Aftab was booked under the provisions of the state’s anti-conversion law. Though he was granted bail by the top court on April 29, Aftab was released from Ghaziabad district jail only on June 24 — a delay of 28 days.
The apex court on June 25 minced no words in criticising the jail authorities over the delay, while ordering a Rs 5 lakh compensation and asked the UP government to report on compliance on Friday. The apex court had observed that liberty was a “very valuable and precious” right guaranteed under the Constitution. The apex court said the petitioner had lost his liberty for at least 28 days due to a “trivial non-issue”.
The bench had also ordered an enquiry into the matter by the principal district and sessions judge, Ghaziabad.
The bench noted that the delay in his release was due to a subsection of a provision of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, that was not mentioned in the bail order.
On April 29, the apex court had granted bail to Aftab, who voluntarily converted to Hinduism and married a Hindu girl according to Hindu rites. The girl’s aunt had lodged a missing person complaint. The man was booked under Section 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage, etc) of the erstwhile IPC and Sections 3 and 5 (Prohibition of conversion from one religion to another religion by misrepresentation, force, fraud, undue influence, coercion, allurement) of the 2021 Act.
