Bengaluru Court Summons Tamil Nadu Minister Udayanidhi Stalin over Sanatana Dharma Remarks

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru Metropolitan Magistrate Court has issued summons to Tamil Nadu Minister Udayanidhi Stalin over his remarks about Sanatana Dharma in September last year, sources said. The Special (Magistrate) Court of the People's Representatives of Bangalore, which heard the criminal case registered against four persons including Minister Udayanidhi Stalin, has issued summons to the accused for appearing in the court.

Besides Udayanidhi Stalin, the court also issued summons to second accused Tamil Nadu writer S Venkatesh, third accused Madhukar Ramalingam, the state president of Tamil Nadu Writers and the fourth accused Adavan Dichanya (Artists Association secretary) to appear court in person. The court has adjourned the hearing to April 26.

Background of the Case: Speaking at a conference in September 2023, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that Sanatana dharma is against social justice and equality and should be "eradicated".

The minister compared Sanatana Dharma to dengue, malaria and Coronavirus and said that it should be “eradicated completely”. Based on reports, one Paramesh of Bangaluru filed a complaint in the court against the minister.

Pertinently, the special court had earlier also issued summons to Tamil Nadu Minister Udayanidhi Stalin over his remarks against Sanatana Dharma and asked him to appear on March 4.

However, the court issued the fresh summons after it was informed that the summons should have been issued to the accused through a police officer in the case. Accordingly, the court issued the fresh summons to the accused in the case through the jurisdictional police officer.

Significantly, the court summons against Stalin came on a day when the Supreme Court reprimanded the Tamil Nadu Minister for his remarks against Sanatan Dharma.