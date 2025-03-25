After Roof Collapse, Bypass Tunnel Planned For SLBC Project; Expert Committee By End March

Hyderabad: The government is determined to complete the crucial Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel project, which aims to supply irrigation water to 3.20 lakh acres in the erstwhile Nalgonda district of Telangana.

The project faced a major hurdle following a roof collapse at the 14-kilometre from the Srisailam side on February 22, halting the excavation work using a tunnel boring machine (TBM). Experts ruled out the possibility of installing a new TBM in the damaged section and advised the government to explore alternative means.

Bypass Tunnel as an Alternative

In a review meeting with Chief Minister Revant Reddy on Monday, officials and experts proposed the construction of a bypass tunnel as the only viable solution. Reliable sources revealed that the area where excavation stopped due to the collapse would now be permanently closed. The SLBC tunnel is designed to stretch 43.94 km, with TBM excavation done from both ends, Devarakonda (outlet side) and Srisailam reservoir (inlet side). So far, 23.51 km have been completed from Devarakonda and 13.95 km from the reservoir side.

The collapse not only trapped eight workers but also destroyed the TBM and cutter head, making further excavation on that route impossible. Experts have raised concerns over the unpredictable underground geological layers in the remaining 9.5 km stretch. Hence, the plan is to start the bypass tunnel 150 to 200 meters before the collapsed zone.

Shaft Construction and DBM Method

The collapsed area is located 400 meters underground. Experts noted that clearing debris and soil from a new bypass tunnel would be extremely challenging due to the infeasibility of vehicle movement inside the cement-segment-lined tunnel. As a solution, they proposed constructing a vertical shaft, a steep 3.5-kilometer-long passage connecting the ground surface to the bypass tunnel. The excavation inside the tunnel would be carried out using the Drilling and Blasting Method (DBM) due to its complex geology. According to Irrigation Department estimates, completing the project will take at least three and a half years if TBM excavation continues from the Devarakonda side while DBM work progresses from the Srisailam side. The works are expected to commence by September.

Expert Committee by March 31

The government has decided to form an expert committee by March 31 to examine the feasibility of shaft construction, DBM excavation, required permissions and possible alternatives.

Meanwhile, the D1 zone inside the tunnel has become a major hurdle to relief operations. Out of the last 63 meters, a 20-meter stretch has been classified as D2, and the following 25 meters as D1, both posing severe risk due to cracks, accumulated mud and spring water. Geophysicists warned that further excavation in the D1 area could endanger the rescuers as the heavy machinery is shaking the unstable zone. This has made further rescue operations extremely difficult.