Life As An MLA: Kejriwal To Lose Rs 80K In Salary, Other Facilities

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, who came out of jail on bail in the Delhi excise policy scam, has resigned from the post of Chief Minister after holding the post for a decade. The bail conditions set by the Supreme Court were not easy to for him run the government.

After resignation, Kejriwal’s salary would be drastically cut to just Rs 90,000 from Rs 1.7 lakh, what he used to draw as chief minister— a reduction of Rs 80,000. He would also not be entitled to use the government bungalow, car and driver along with allowance for other facilities.

The monthly salary of Rs 1.7 lakhs includes the basic Rs 60,000, election allowance of Rs 30,000, secretariat allowance of Rs 25,000, and Rs 10,000 for guest expenses.

While as an MLA, his monthly salary of Rs 90,000 will include the basic Rs 30,000, election allowance of 25,000, secretariat allowance Rs 15,000, travel allowance of Rs 10,000, telephone allowance of Rs 10,000 and Rs 1,500 as daily allowance.

Last year, the salaries and allowances of the Chief Minister, other state ministers and MLAs were increased by the Delhi Assembly. This led to an increase of 66 per cent for MLAs and 136 per cent for the Chief Minister and state ministers. Earlier, the basic salary of the Chief Minister and Ministers was Rs 30,000 per month, while that of the MLAs was Rs 12,000 per month, which increased more than double.