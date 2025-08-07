After Rahul's 'Vote Chori' Expose, Karnataka CM Demands PM Modi’s Resignation

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of holding office through alleged large-scale electoral fraud during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The demand came hours after Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Election Commission of India was indulging in voter manipulation across the country to help BJP.

"Rahul Gandhi has exposed with documents how vote-theft happened in the last Lok Sabha elections across the country. These documents provided by none other than ECI are testimony to how the Modi-led Government was able to return to power in 2024 despite a widespread anger against it," the CM said.

"Modi, therefore, has no moral right to continue as Prime Minister. He should resign immediately. Congress will take this issue to the people across the country and expose BJP’s misuse of power and the Election Commission," Siddaramaiah said.

The Congress' investigation, carried out over six months under Rahul Gandhi’s guidance, focused on the Mahadevapura Assembly segment within Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency. The investigation showed that the BJP won the seat by fraudulently securing over 1,00,250 votes.

Siddaramaiah also questioned why the Election Commission did not act on CCTV footage and voter database requests made by Rahul Gandhi. "If the ECI was unbiased and had given information sought by Rahul earlier, this fraud would have been exposed within a few days of the Lok Sabha elections. But the ECI chose to change rules as per its whims with the only intention to suppress the information," he said.

Further he said the electoral fraud is not limited to Mahadevapura constituency alone. “This is a pattern repeated across India. There is no doubt that BJP used electoral fraud to cling to power," he added.

According to the findings, five types of electoral fraud were uncovered, Siddaramaiah said. A total of 11,965 voters allegedly voted multiple times, with some casting votes in different parts of Karnataka and even outside the state. About 40,009 voters had unverifiable or fake addresses, including nonexistent house numbers and random English letters in place of parent or spouse names.

Around 10,452 voters were found registered at a small number of addresses; for example, 80 voter ID cards were linked to a single-bedroom home, and 68 were registered at a private club where none of them actually lived. Additionally, 4,132 voter ID cards either had no photographs or had images that were too small or unclear to identify. Lastly, 33,692 voters aged between 60 and 98 were recorded as first-time voters under Form 6, raising questions about the authenticity of these entries.