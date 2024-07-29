ETV Bharat / bharat

After Poonch Now Residents Of Border District Rajouri Asked Not To Visit Near Forest Areas During Night Hours

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid the ongoing terror activities in Jammu Division and anti-terror operations in areas including Rajouri Poonch forests, the Rajouri District Administration has advised people not to visit forest areas wearing shawls or blankets during night hours to avoid any untoward incident.

An order to this effect has been signed By Order issued by Additional Deputy Commissioner Kalakote Rajouri. "Whereas, various security agencies often launch search operations in the forest areas during night hours in order to combat anti-national or anti-social activities by miscreants," the order stated.

"Whereas, it has been brought to the notice of the undersigned by the Army authorities that some civilians used to roam in the forest areas fields during night hours wearing shawls, and blankets. The general public is hereby informed through the medium of this circular that no person shall visit/roam in the forest areas during late/night hours from 09:00 PM to 04:00 AM wearing shawls/blankets etc. without seeking prior permission from the concerned Army/Police authorities in order to avoid any miss-happening/untoward incident," it added.