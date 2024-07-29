ETV Bharat / bharat

After Poonch Now Residents Of Border District Rajouri Asked Not To Visit Near Forest Areas During Night Hours

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 29, 2024, 8:05 PM IST

The district administration in Rajouri has asked residents not to venture near forests during night hours. The move comes amid the rising terror attacks in the Jammu region. Reports ETV Bharat's Mohd Ashraf Ganie

Representational image (ANI)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid the ongoing terror activities in Jammu Division and anti-terror operations in areas including Rajouri Poonch forests, the Rajouri District Administration has advised people not to visit forest areas wearing shawls or blankets during night hours to avoid any untoward incident.

An order to this effect has been signed By Order issued by Additional Deputy Commissioner Kalakote Rajouri. "Whereas, various security agencies often launch search operations in the forest areas during night hours in order to combat anti-national or anti-social activities by miscreants," the order stated.

"Whereas, it has been brought to the notice of the undersigned by the Army authorities that some civilians used to roam in the forest areas fields during night hours wearing shawls, and blankets. The general public is hereby informed through the medium of this circular that no person shall visit/roam in the forest areas during late/night hours from 09:00 PM to 04:00 AM wearing shawls/blankets etc. without seeking prior permission from the concerned Army/Police authorities in order to avoid any miss-happening/untoward incident," it added.

It is pertinent to mention that on July 1, the district Administration of Poonch also issued an order for People living near the LoC (Line of Control) in the Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, which asked them not to visit forest areas wearing shawls or blankets during night hours to avoid any untoward incident in Mendhar-Poonch forests.

However, they were asked to seek prior permission from the Army or police unit concerned in case of an emergency.

