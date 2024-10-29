ETV Bharat / bharat

After Pappu Yadav, Union Minister Giriraj Singh Gets Death Threat On WhatsApp

Patna: A day after Purnea MP Pappu Yadav got a death threat, another parliamentarian from Bihar, Giriraj Singh has been threatened.

Union minister and Begusarai MP, Singh, was threatened via a WhatsApp call in the name of 'Amjad 1531'. Singh has informed the Bihar DGP and an investigation has been initiated.

A close aide of Singh said the MP has been threatened through a WhatsApp call on Monday night and a complaint was lodged in this regard. However, no information is available as to which gang was behind issuing the threat

This is not the first time that the firebrand BJP leader has received a death threat. Earlier on September 28, the MP had got a similar threat and it too was issued via WhatsApp call. BJP leader and advocate Amarendra Kumar had complained to Begusarai SP at that time.