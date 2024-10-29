After Pappu Yadav, Union Minister Giriraj Singh Gets Death Threat On WhatsApp

Patna: A day after Purnea MP Pappu Yadav got a death threat, another parliamentarian from Bihar, Giriraj Singh has been threatened.
Union minister and Begusarai MP, Singh, was threatened via a WhatsApp call in the name of 'Amjad 1531'. Singh has informed the Bihar DGP and an investigation has been initiated.
A close aide of Singh said the MP has been threatened through a WhatsApp call on Monday night and a complaint was lodged in this regard. However, no information is available as to which gang was behind issuing the threat
This is not the first time that the firebrand BJP leader has received a death threat. Earlier on September 28, the MP had got a similar threat and it too was issued via WhatsApp call. BJP leader and advocate Amarendra Kumar had complained to Begusarai SP at that time.
It came to light that the earlier threat call was made from Pakistan. The BJP leader told police that the caller had said that Singh would face ill luck and should be ready to face the consequences.
Singh has recently hit the headlines for his call to Hindus to reunite for ensuring their safety and communal tensions during the Hindu Swabhiman Yatra. His comments had drawn criticism from not only opposition parties but also leaders of the NDA constituent parties.
On October 27, Pappu Yadav received a death threat through WhatsApp call and the caller claimed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Earlier, Mayank Singh, a member of Aman gangster lodged in Jharkhand jail, had posted in Facebook, 'Pappu Yadav will be made to rest in peace.'
In view of two MPs receiving threats, Bihar Police have gone on high alert. An investigation had already been ordered by the CM Secretariat in the Pappu Yadav case.
