Pahalgam Terror Attack | Youth Arrested In Jharkhand For Writing 'Thank You Pakistan' On Social Media

Bokaro: A youth from Bokaro in Jharkhand has been arrested for writing 'Thank You, Pakistan' on social media after terror struck Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, killing at least 26 people, police said on Wednesday.

The accused Mohammed Naushad, a resident of Millat Nagar of Balidih posted on social media, 'Thank You, Pakistan', City Deputy Superintendent of Police and Police spokesperson Alok Ranjan said.

"We got a complaint about a social media post by Naushad. Following this, we interrogated the youth. We have registered a case against him and apprehended him. We are checking all his social media accounts. We are also in the process of acquiring all the information related to Naushad," said Alok Ranjan. According to police sources, Mohammed Naushad is the son of Mohammed Mushtaq.