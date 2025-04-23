ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Terror Attack | Youth Arrested In Jharkhand For Writing 'Thank You Pakistan' On Social Media

At least 26 people were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Youth Arrested In Jharkhand For Writing 'Thank You Pakistan' On Social Media
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 23, 2025 at 2:26 PM IST

Bokaro: A youth from Bokaro in Jharkhand has been arrested for writing 'Thank You, Pakistan' on social media after terror struck Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, killing at least 26 people, police said on Wednesday.

The accused Mohammed Naushad, a resident of Millat Nagar of Balidih posted on social media, 'Thank You, Pakistan', City Deputy Superintendent of Police and Police spokesperson Alok Ranjan said.

"We got a complaint about a social media post by Naushad. Following this, we interrogated the youth. We have registered a case against him and apprehended him. We are checking all his social media accounts. We are also in the process of acquiring all the information related to Naushad," said Alok Ranjan. According to police sources, Mohammed Naushad is the son of Mohammed Mushtaq.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe of the Pahalgam Terror Attack. Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with the families of the victims in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. He was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to New Delhi on Wednesday morning in the aftermath of the terror attack. He was briefed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at the Palam Airport.

