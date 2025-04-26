ETV Bharat / bharat

After Pahalgam Attack, Congress To Resume ‘Save Constitution’ Rallies From April 27

New Delhi: The Congress will resume its ‘Save Constitution’ protests from April 27 after suspending the plan for two days due to the Pahalgam terror attacks. “The Samvidhan Bachao rallies will resume from April 27 across major states like Odisha and Maharashtra. The rallies had been suspended for two days as the party focused on mobilising public solidarity and support against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attacks on April 25,” AICC functionary and Lok Sabha member Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka told ETV Bharat.

“Tomorrow I will be travelling across the state. Save Constitution rallies will be resumed in the state at the village level. We had already started the drive, but it had to be held back due to the Pahalgam attacks,” AICC secretary in-charge of Telangana, P Viswanathan, told ETV Bharat.

The Samvidhan Bachao rallies had been scheduled by the grand old party to question the policies of the BJP and to oppose the targeting of the Gandhi family in the false National Herald money laundering case from April 25. However, Congress insiders said the grand old party was likely to continue with public mobilisation over the Pahalgam terror attacks in parts of the country, given the sensitivity of the issue.

“All the state units staged candlelight marches across capitals on April 25 to mobilise people over the ghastly incident. These were not protests, but were staged to express solidarity with the 28 innocent tourists, who were killed by the terrorists. The aim was to unite the locals against the terror attack. It also helped put pressure on the government to take strong action against the perpetrators behind the attacks. The mobilisation was successful and should continue for some time now, given the mood of the nation,” AICC functionary Vivek Bansal told ETV Bharat.

“We have supported the government in any action to be taken, but the security lapse is obvious. Someone has to be held accountable for that,” he said. AICC secretary in-charge of Maharashtra, BM Sandeep, said smaller Samvidhan Bachao rallies will be held in parts of the western state from April 27 onwards, but the bigger rallies will be held from May 4 onwards.