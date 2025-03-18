After Oxford, LSE And Queen Mary University Invite Bengal CM Banerjee

Kolkata: Amid the buzz over West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to Oxford University later this month, two other invitations — from the London School of Economics (LSE) and the Mile End Institute of the Queen Mary University — have landed on her table. Following the Centre's approval last week, Banerjee is expected to leave for the UK on March 21.

According to officials at the state secretariat, Nabanna, the fresh invitations are for Banerjee to attend sessions organised with their academic communities, during her stay in London. She is set to attend a session and address the students and research fellows of Kellogg College, Oxford University on social development and empowerment of women and children on March 27. She was officially invited last year by Professor Jonathan Michie, president of Kellogg College and pro-vice-chancellor of Oxford University.

The LSE authorities, in an official invite to Banerjee, said, "...We would be honoured to host you at the London School of Economics (LSE) for an engaging session with our academic community. Your insights into social development, women's empowerment, and government would greatly enrich our students and faculty."

Dr Sofia Collignon, director of Mile End Institute, in a letter sent to the Bengal government on Monday, has also invited Banerjee for a meeting with the academics and research students during her stay in the UK. Highlighting women-centric schemes run by the Banerjee-led Trinamool government, Dr Collignon wrote, "Our academics and students would be very grateful for the opportunity to discuss these initiatives with you and explore how these schemes can be replicated across India to further empower women and girls."

The opposition BJP, however, has criticised the visit, terming the invitation "fake". "It is more like delivering a lecture session in one of the several affiliated colleges of the University of Calcutta. In reality, the Chief Minister has been invited to speak at Kellogg College, which is one of 35 affiliated colleges of Oxford University. To bill the event as a big-ticket one and to project it as an Oxford University address, is an attempt to mislead the people," said Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the Bengal Assembly.

BJP leader Amit Malviya slammed Banerjee on X. "Mamata Banerjee is a habitual LIAR. From a FAKE degree to faking injuries to fabricating invitations, she has mastered the art of deception. She has such a penchant for falsehoods that she once claimed to have earned a Ph.D. from Georgia University—a university that never even existed. Now, she has been caught faking an invitation to Oxford. The truth? Mamata Banerjee will be speaking on "Social Development: Empowerment of Women and Children" at Kellogg College, one of Oxford University’s 36 affiliated colleges—not at the university itself. Such misrepresentation tarnishes India’s reputation. Mamata Banerjee should apologize to the people of West Bengal. It would be a travesty if Oxford University does not permanently ban her as a speaker, even in the future," he wrote.

Refuting the allegations, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, there was a concerted effort to "malign" the Chief Minister's visit to London. "Even the mail that the BJP is trying to show and use to malign the Chief Minister, states that the University does keep a log of all events. How does that add up to the fact that the invitation is fake? Their only job is to twist facts," he retorted.

Nabanna officials said Banerjee might hold a meeting with business leaders in London on March 25 to discuss potential investment proposals for the state. She is scheduled to return on March 29.

The Chief Minister had earlier visited London in November 2017 to participate in a meeting organised by the Scottish Development International with the support of Asia Scotland Institute and the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce, at Edinburgh.