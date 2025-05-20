ETV Bharat / bharat

After Operation Sindoor PM Modi To Visit Rajasthan And Address Public Rally Close To Indo-Pak Border

Bikaner: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan on 22 May. This will be the Prime Minister's first visit to Rajasthan after Operation Sindoor and in this visit too, he will visit Bikaner district located on the international Indo-Pak border.

According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the Prime Minister will reach Bikaner on 22 May at around 10:30 am and will visit the Karni Mata temple in Deshnok at around 11 am.

After visiting the Karni Mata temple in Deshnok, the Prime Minister will reach Palana village, where he will address a gathering of BJP workers and common people from different districts and assembly constituencies of Bikaner division.

During this, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the redeveloped Deshnok station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and flag off the Bikaner-Mumbai Express train.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation by laying the foundation stone and inaugurating several other development projects valued at more than Rs 26,000 crore and will also address a public function in Palana.

Rail Connectivity and AMRUT stations:

In line with his commitment to improve rail infrastructure in the country, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 103 redeveloped AMRUT stations at a cost of over Rs 1,100 crore in 86 districts across 18 states and Union Territories.

Under the AMRUT Bharat Station Yojana, over 1,300 stations are being redeveloped with modern facilities, designed to reflect regional architecture and enhance passenger amenities. Deshnok railway station, which serves pilgrims and tourists visiting the Karni Mata temple, is inspired by temple architecture, arch and pillar themes.

Begumpet railway station in Telangana is inspired by the architecture of the Kakatiya empire. Thawe station in Bihar includes various murals and artifacts representing Maa Thawewali, one of the 52 Shaktipeeths, and also depicts Madhubani paintings. Dakor station in Gujarat is inspired by Ranchhodrai Ji Maharaj.