After Operation Sindoor PM Modi To Visit Rajasthan And Address Public Rally Close To Indo-Pak Border

Bikaner: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan on 22 May. This will be the Prime Minister's first visit to Rajasthan after Operation Sindoor and in this visit too, he will visit Bikaner district located on the international Indo-Pak border.
According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the Prime Minister will reach Bikaner on 22 May at around 10:30 am and will visit the Karni Mata temple in Deshnok at around 11 am.
After visiting the Karni Mata temple in Deshnok, the Prime Minister will reach Palana village, where he will address a gathering of BJP workers and common people from different districts and assembly constituencies of Bikaner division.
During this, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the redeveloped Deshnok station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and flag off the Bikaner-Mumbai Express train.
The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation by laying the foundation stone and inaugurating several other development projects valued at more than Rs 26,000 crore and will also address a public function in Palana.
Rail Connectivity and AMRUT stations:
In line with his commitment to improve rail infrastructure in the country, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 103 redeveloped AMRUT stations at a cost of over Rs 1,100 crore in 86 districts across 18 states and Union Territories.
Under the AMRUT Bharat Station Yojana, over 1,300 stations are being redeveloped with modern facilities, designed to reflect regional architecture and enhance passenger amenities. Deshnok railway station, which serves pilgrims and tourists visiting the Karni Mata temple, is inspired by temple architecture, arch and pillar themes.
Begumpet railway station in Telangana is inspired by the architecture of the Kakatiya empire. Thawe station in Bihar includes various murals and artifacts representing Maa Thawewali, one of the 52 Shaktipeeths, and also depicts Madhubani paintings. Dakor station in Gujarat is inspired by Ranchhodrai Ji Maharaj.
Rail Connectivity and the redeveloped AMRUT stations across the country integrate modern infrastructure with cultural heritage, passenger-centric amenities for Divyaangjans and sustainable practices to enhance the travel experience.
Indian Railways is moving towards 100 per cent electrification of its network, making railway operations more efficient and environment friendly. In this sequence, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Churu-Sadulpur rail line (58 km) and dedicate to the nation the electrification of Suratgarh-Phalodi (336 km); Phulera-Degana (109 km), Udaipur-Himmatnagar (210 km); Phalodi-Jaisalmer (157 km) and Samdari-Barmer (129 km) rail line.
Boost to Road and defense Infrastructure:
The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for construction of 3 vehicle underpasses, widening and strengthening of national highways. He will also dedicate 7 road projects in Rajasthan. These road projects costing more than Rs 4850 crore will facilitate smooth movement of goods and people. The highways extend to the Indo-Pak border, increasing ease of movement for security forces and strengthening India's defense infrastructure.
Green And Clean Energy:
Taking forward his vision of providing electricity and green and clean energy, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of power projects including solar projects in Bikaner and Nava, Didwana, Kuchaman and transmission systems for power evacuation of Part B-Powergrid Sirohi Transmission Limited and Part E-Powergrid Mewar Transmission Limited.
Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation 25 important projects of the State Government in Rajasthan by inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for enhancing infrastructure, connectivity, power supply, healthcare services and water availability in Rajasthan.
Prime Minister will inaugurate power projects in Bikaner and Udaipur. He will flag off restructuring of Urban Water Supply Schemes in 7 towns of Pali district under AMRUT 2.0.
However, Indian National Congress leader Sachin Pilot was critical of the Prime Minister making big announcements. He said “If you come to Rajasthan, make big announcements before leaving. Only speeches will not work.”