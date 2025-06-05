After Operation Sindoor, Operation Shield is in Active Mode Along the India Pakistan Borders says DIG BSF

Jaisalmer: The Border Security Force (BSF) is fully alert regarding 'Operation Sindoor' being run for security reasons on the Indo-Pak international border. High alert strategy is still actively implemented under this operational status.
BSF DIG Yogendra Singh Rathore clarified that the operation is currently in 'pause mode'. “But even in the situation of ceasefire, the soldiers are completely in action mode,” the DIG said.
After Operation Sindoor, the strategy of Operation Shield was implemented in Jaisalmer. “This is not a mock drill, but a real-time security protocol, in which coordination of the Army, BSF and Air Force was seen. Under this operation, many exercises were conducted from air attack to blackout drill, surveillance in the dark, signal interception and tracking,” the DIG said.
There is peace on the borders, but movement continues within Pakistan. According to DIG Rathore, no direct activity has been seen from across the border after the ceasefire but some “suspicious movements” have definitely been noticed within Pakistan.
“The BSF is keeping a close eye on these activities. Be it day or night, every post and surveillance system is fully alert,” Rathore said.
Describing Operation Sindoor as an excellent display of technology and strategic warfare the DIG said, “the BSF soldiers not only showed bravery, but also demonstrated skills in state-of-the-art technology and strategic efficiency.”
This operation was started at a time when Pakistan's intelligence agencies were trying to gather information about the Indian military through the PIOs (Pakistan Intelligence Operatives) network. Operation Sindoor completely foiled these efforts, the DIG pointed out.
One of the highlights of Operation Sindoor was the civil-military coordination at the grounds. It was extremely important to have this coordination from strategic angle.
During this operation, local citizens and people of border villages were asked to be vigilant. Operation Shield further strengthened the security layer:
DIG Rathore said: “although the situation on the border is normal, our preparations are similar to wartime. Control and monitoring on every dimension is fully effective. The coordination of Operation Sindoor and Operation Shield clearly demonstrated the collective power and rapid response capability of Indian security agencies.”
India's borders have become impenetrable security shields now.
“At this time, every soldier, every post and every technical equipment deployed on the border are working actively. Both operations have turned India's borders into an impenetrable security shield. In the coming times too, there is full preparation to give a befitting reply to any kind of infiltration or terrorist attempts,” the DIG said.
IG BSF Inspects the North Sector of Jaisalmer:
Inspector General of Border Security Force's Frontier Headquarters Jodhpur, M.L. Garg inspected the North Sector of Jaisalmer BSF during his three-day visit. During this, he took stock of the security arrangements at various border posts of the 20th Corps and on the India-Pakistan border. The BSF Inspector General congratulated the BSF soldiers for their courage and determination during Operation Sindoor, and also encouraged them.
The Inspector General Garg reached Tanot Mata Temple on Thursday and offered pujas. He prayed for peace and happiness in the country by offering prayers in the temple.
After this, in the Prahari Sammelan held in Tanot, he congratulated the soldiers for their courage and determination during 'Operation Sindoor'. During the conference, he made the soldiers aware about the increasing threat of cyber crime and advised them to be vigilant to avoid cyber fraud.