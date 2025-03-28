ETV Bharat / bharat

After Myanmar, Two Quakes Jolt Manipur, Meghalaya And Assam

Rescuers walk at the site of a high-rise building under construction that collapsed after earthquake in Bangkok (AP)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 28, 2025, 4:58 PM IST

Guwahati: As the three major earthquakes shook Myanmar on Friday morning, two aftershocks also shook three northeastern states in India -- Manipur, Meghalaya and Assam.

However, there is no report of any major damage or human casualties from the northeastern states of India. A major earthquake, measured at 7.2 on the Richter scale, and two aftershocks of 7.0 and 5.0 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred in Myanmar on Friday, leaving several dead. The tremor was also felt in central Bangkok where it led to chaos in the densely populated city.

"An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hit Meghalaya on Friday. The earthquake took place around 1.03 pm. The epicentre of the earthquake is East Garo Hills in Meghalaya, and it occurred 5 km beneath the ground," said officials of the Regional Meteorological Centre located at Borjhar near Guwahati on Friday.

"Again, there is another earthquake that was felt in Manipur. The magnitude of the jolt was measured as 4.3 on the Richter scale and it occurred 10 kms beneath the ground," the RMC officials said, adding that the epicentre of the quake is Kamjong in Manipur. They said that the quake was felt in Manipur around 1.29 pm.

Although the tremor was felt in Assam, Meghalaya and in Manipur, there are, however, no reports of any major damage or human casualties so far.

